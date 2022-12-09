PUN vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129

The Puneri Paltan take on the UP Yoddhas in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, December 9, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both sides have qualified for the playoffs, with the Paltan finishing in the top two and UP battling it out for a fourth-place finish with the Tamil Thalaivas. However, they don't seem to be sweating about it much as they fielded a heavily rotated side that lost 43-28 in their previous game, which was against the Thalaivas. In the absence of Pardeep Narwal and some key defenders, the Yoddhas never really posed a challenge.

Pune also rested Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat in their last outing, which ended in a 44-30 win over the Patna Pirates. It'll be interesting to see if they'll give captain Fazel Atrachali and his partner on the right corner, Sombir a rest from this match.

PUN vs UP Match Details

The Paltan and the Yoddhas will square off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129

Date and Time: December 9, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs UP Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan Form: W W L W W

UP Yoddha Form: L L W W W

PUN vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Pankaj Mohite, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill is sidelined for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Sandeep Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Jaideep, Anil Kumar, and Babu M/Mahipal.

PUN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129

Raider - Akash Shinde

The in-form Akash Shinde looks like the player to back in this fixture. He and Pankaj Mohite seem to be the only enticing options in the raiding department.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

If Fazel Atrachali starts, he has a great chance of getting a High Five against an under-strength UP Yoddhas raiding lineup.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar were the only two regular starters who took the field against the Thalaivas and the all-rounder continued his consistent form, picking up three tackle points. He's someone you can bank on to pick up points if he starts in this fixture.

PUN vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Akash Shinde

Fazel Atrachali

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129

Player Name Akash Shinde Pankaj Mohite Nitesh Kumar Gurdeep Fazel Atrachali

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

A lot rides on the extent of rotation that takes place on both sides. If UP play a similar team to the one they put out against the Thalaivas, there's a good chance they'll be hammered by the Paltan, even without some of their key players. Such is the quality of the youngsters in their unit.

I'd back the Paltan if the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, and Sumit don't return.

PUN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sombir, and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Akash Shinde. | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

PUN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Durgesh Kumar.

Raiders: Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. | Vice-Captain: Gurdeep.

