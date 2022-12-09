PUN vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129

The Puneri Paltan take on the UP Yoddhas in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, December 9, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Both sides have qualified for the playoffs, with the Paltan finishing in the top two and UP battling it out for a fourth-place finish with the Tamil Thalaivas. However, they don't seem to be sweating about it much as they fielded a heavily rotated side that lost 43-28 in their previous game, which was against the Thalaivas. In the absence of Pardeep Narwal and some key defenders, the Yoddhas never really posed a challenge.
Pune also rested Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat in their last outing, which ended in a 44-30 win over the Patna Pirates. It'll be interesting to see if they'll give captain Fazel Atrachali and his partner on the right corner, Sombir a rest from this match.
PUN vs UP Match Details
The Paltan and the Yoddhas will square off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129
Date and Time: December 9, 2022; 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
PUN vs UP Recent Form Guide
Puneri Paltan Form: W W L W W
UP Yoddha Form: L L W W W
PUN vs UP Probable Playing 7s
Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update
No major injury concerns for the Paltan.
Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7
Pankaj Mohite, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.
UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update
Surender Gill is sidelined for the Yoddhas.
UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7
Sandeep Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Jaideep, Anil Kumar, and Babu M/Mahipal.
PUN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129
Raider - Akash Shinde
The in-form Akash Shinde looks like the player to back in this fixture. He and Pankaj Mohite seem to be the only enticing options in the raiding department.
Defender - Fazel Atrachali
If Fazel Atrachali starts, he has a great chance of getting a High Five against an under-strength UP Yoddhas raiding lineup.
All-Rounder - Gurdeep
Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar were the only two regular starters who took the field against the Thalaivas and the all-rounder continued his consistent form, picking up three tackle points. He's someone you can bank on to pick up points if he starts in this fixture.
PUN vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Akash Shinde
Fazel Atrachali
Five Must-Picks for PUN vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 129
Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
A lot rides on the extent of rotation that takes place on both sides. If UP play a similar team to the one they put out against the Thalaivas, there's a good chance they'll be hammered by the Paltan, even without some of their key players. Such is the quality of the youngsters in their unit.
I'd back the Paltan if the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, and Sumit don't return.
PUN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sombir, and Fazel Atrachali.
All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Raiders: Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde.
Captain: Akash Shinde. | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.
PUN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Fazel Atrachali.
All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Durgesh Kumar.
Raiders: Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde.
Captain: Fazel Atrachali. | Vice-Captain: Gurdeep.