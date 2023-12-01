July 26, 2014, brought about a revolution in the game of kabaddi. It breathed life into what was a sport that was not particularly glamorous and popular. With new rules, especially like the famous do-or-die raid, which has now been adopted in international kabaddi as well, the game received a complete revamp that turned it into a spectator-friendly, fast-paced 40-minute enthrallment.

Now, as we are all set to commence the landmark 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), we can look back on all the glorious moments that the sport has given us. Every raid, every tackle, every leap and every dubki has raised fans' heartbeats, forced them to keep their fingers crossed and left no fingernails to chew.

With two stalwarts, Fazel Atrachali and Pawan Sehrawat, all set to lock horns in the curtain-raiser, the league promises to enthral one and all once again with some exhilarating action.

The league will return to its original caravan format for the first time after the pandemic and will be played over three months, with 12 teams eyeing the glistening trophy.

So who will lift the Pro Kabaddi 2023 trophy? Which six sides can qualify for the playoffs? Will the squads that are strong on paper make it through? Or will we see some upsets? Here are some of the predictions by our in-house experts at Sportskeeda.

Vinay Chhabria: I feel the Gujarat Giants will lift the trophy for the first time in PKL 10. Gujarat have assembled the strongest squad in their Pro Kabaddi League history. With big names like Fazel Atrachali and Rohit Gulia returning to the squad, Gujarat seem the favorites to win PKL 10.

The Giants have also roped in Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Vikas Jaglan, two former PKL-winning all-rounders. Apart from Gujarat, the other franchise which seem the favorites to me are the Telugu Titans. They have roped in Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat besides retaining ace defender Parvesh Bhainswal. If the team's youngsters perform well, the Titans can end their PKL title drought in season 10.

Baraneetharan K: In my PKL fandom journey, Patna Pirates have been my ride-or-die since 2014, and the Tamil Thalaivas have me juggling emotions. Win or lose, I'm all in. But let's talk real, let's talk Puneri Paltan – the squad that's got my gut feeling like they're the ones to watch. Let's talk raiding – Aslam, Mohit, and Aakash, the three musketeers of the Paltan. PKL season 9 was their playground, and the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games 2023, they owned it.

These lads are raiding royalty, and they're bringing the heat. Now, on the defensive front, you've got the poster boy, Shadlou. I mean, this guy could run a one-man show, and you'd still be on the edge of your seat. And yeah, Abinesh Nadrajan - he's the unsung hero, the silent guardian. Together, they're the defensive dream team.

Here's the lowdown – in the PKL 10, where every raid and tackle is a saga, my money's on Puneri Paltan.

Maanas Upadhyay: Having watched Anup Kumar lead arguably the best side to ever be assembled in PKL history, U Mumba has always had a special place in my heart since the very first season. Despite not having the best of seasons in recent times, they have done their best to assemble a strong defensive side for PKL 10.

However, with raiding being a concern once again, unless their young raiders can come good, U Mumba might face a similar campaign once again. You can never count out an upset from U Mumba.

If you look at history, Mumba has won the next season after Jaipur has won, so would definitely wish for that pattern to repeat. Now, while U Mumba has undoubtedly captured my heart, my brain instructs me to have a more practical approach towards picking a winner.

So for me, it should be neighbours Puneri Paltan who will win their maiden PKL title. They have a perfect blend of youth and experience, and the addition of Mohammadreza Shadloui only strengthens an already formidable side. Injuries to Aslam and Mohit prevented them from winning the final last year but with as many as five exceptional raiders and a reasonably strong defense, Pune might be the best team to bet on.

Shreyas Gopal: The Jaipur Pink Panthers is arguably the one team that has all bases covered heading into this season, and you'd expect them to comfortably finish in the top half of the table if not the top two. However, teams like the Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls, and UP Yoddhas have some real match-winning players and competent setups despite a few caveats.

Dabang Delhi KC, in particular, are one to watch out for, as its raiding trio of Naveen Kumar, Meetu Sharma, and Ashu Malik could be too much for most opposition defences to handle. The Yoddhas, too, have a quality set of raiders and a good corner combination to go with it if Nitesh Kumar can find his form.

Dabang Delhi, Jaipur, UP Yoddhas, and the Puneri Paltan are the teams I think will make the playoffs, and I actually fancy the Yoddhas to stun everyone and lift their maiden PKL title this time around.

Farzan Mohamed: It all started 10 years ago when a young boy switching channels on TV noticed the PKL Season 1. U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - a match that I watched accidentally with no knowledge of the game, and since then I've never detached myself from Kabaddi.

The raiding duo of captain Anup Kumar and Shabeer Bappu made me fall in love with the sport and U Mumba, of course. Though both players aren't part of the team anymore, I still love the club as much as I did before and will continue to support them for years to come.

As much as I would want U Mumba to win the PKL Season 10, I strongly feel that they won't be able to do so but will surely seal a place in the playoffs. I have a strong feeling that reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will defend their title in Season 10. Moreover, going by my instinct, I predict that my home team Tamil Thaliavas will have a horrific run in the upcoming season.

Mohul Bhowmick: Telugu Titans appear to be the favorites to win the PKL this season owing to their superior show of strength. They have covered all their bases in the auction and can be expected to start the tournament on the front foot. The Titans have quite a few experienced players in their ranks and will want to make sure that the youngsters get good opportunities as well.

Expand Tweet

Their ability to qualify for the playoffs will lure in spectators who will flock to the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad to get a glimpse of their favourite players. The style, panache and elan that the Titans display when going about their business are what makes them one of the best teams on the eye.

They also can come back strongly when their backs are to the wall. They are the favourites to win this season of the PKL.

Azhar: I would say that the defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers could be poised for another triumph. They've gone with a simple yet profound strategy, which is sticking to what works by retaining the core of their squad that clinched the title. They've ensured that their experienced core is the same and have added some youthful exuberance.

With their starting 7 likely to be the same from last season, I feel they should be able to keep their consistency, as the players know each other and their moves well. Panthers' defensive lineup is akin to a well-rehearsed orchestra with each player hitting the right note at the right time, while their attack boasts some big names such as Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, and Ajith Kumar who have shown their quality and prowess to turn the tide in their favor when the stakes are high.

Above all, the Panthers are known for their unyielding spirit and have shown their ability to rise from setbacks.

While the Pink Panthers fortify their stronghold Puneri Paltan I'd say are the Goliath. Their squad is a powerhouse of talent and at least on paper, they seem to be a formidable squad. The Paltan’s challenge will be to translate that into on-field dominance, and if they do so, they'd be the top contenders for the championship.

Having said that, the stage is set for a spectacle, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to defend their title, while the other teams will look to convert their potential into triumph. As for the fans, it's going to be nothing less than a thrilling season of Pro Kabaddi.

Ansh Mehta: This season of the PKL could come down to experience vs. young talent. While some teams have retained seasoned players, we can see a lot of squads relying on emerging talents. For me, UP Yoddhas is one team that stands out. Despite never making it to a final, the team has retained most of its players from last season, when they made it to the playoffs.

This will give them an advantage in terms of adjustment and figuring out their combinations in a season that barely has a month's gap between the auction and its first match. The addition of Vijay Malik to the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will also make the Yoddhas one of the strongest raiding units in the league.

Puneri Paltan are also looking like a title contender, and with one of the strongest teams on paper, I wouldn’t be surprised if the final is between these two teams. Having said this, you cannot count any team out. I expect the season to witness some unexpected yet brilliant performances from the youngsters, and maybe this could cause some twists.