Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Pune vs Bengal

Both the teams would be eager to shrug off their last match defeat and put the campaign back on track

Pune's defence would need to tighten up against quality raiders like Jang Kun Lee and Maninder Singh

The first inter-zonal encounter will see Puneri Paltan come up against Bengal Warriors in today's Pro Kabaddi League contest that promises to add to a list of crackers that we have already seen this season. Both the teams have equal number of wins and a solitary loss against their name and can be expected to give their all to gain some crucial points from this inter-zonal tie.

Bengal Warriors predicted lineup

Jang Kun Lee (Raider)

The raider is a magician when he is on song but consistency hasn’t been his forte and that would worry the Bengal management going into the game against Puneri Paltan.

Maninder Singh (Raider)

He rocked the show in his comeback match after three years in the team’s first game but since then has gone quiet. Will the Singh bomb burst tonight?

Vinod Kumar (Raider)

One of the much improved players of Season 5, Kumar is making a name for himself in the Warriors ranks with some solid performances.

Surjeet Singh [C] (Defender Right Cover)

Surjeet’s discipline isn’t great and he has often found himself in referee’s bad books. But who cares as long as the tackles are coming out fine? And in that department, Surjeet has delivered for the Warriors.

Ran Singh (All Rounder)

The Bengal Warriors management must be really glad to see the Ran Singh of old back in this season. If he can control his eagerness that often gets the better of him, he can get his team more tackle points.

Shrikant Tewthia (All Rounder)

With 43 matches under his belt, Twethia has the experience but the performances aren’t just coming from his side. But Warriors are still expected to have him in their scheme of things

Shashank Wankhede (Defender, Left Cover)

Since Rahul Kumar hasn’t turned in a single noteworthy performance yet, it won’t be a bad idea to replace him with the experienced Wankhede who is playing his first PKL Season.

Puneri Paltan predicted lineup

Deepak Niwas Hooda [C] (Raider)

Easily one of the most underrated names in PKL, Hooda will look to shrug off an average day against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match and come back firing on all cylinders.

Rajesh Mondal (Raider)

It’s been just another season for Rajesh Mondal who has gone about doing his work quietly but effectively.

GB More (Raider)

Due to the last match’s performance by team’s strike raider Deepak Niwas Hooda, the team can have More as a backup raider who has done well in the limited opportunities he has been given.

Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder)

Sandeep Narwal will do well to just erase the last minute of the last match from his memory and start afresh against the Warriors.

Girish Ernak (Defender, Left Corner)

Having been Jang Kun Lee’s teammate previously at Bengal Warriors, Ernak would come in handy in tackling the Korean.

Dharamraj Chelarathan (Defender, Left Corner)

The last match saw Chelarathan going into the lobby twice that gave the opposition two technical points which eventually was the the margin of team’s defeat. So, Chelarathan would need to take care of that against Warriors.

Ravi Kumar (Defender, Right Cover)

With 7 successful tackles in three games, Ravi Kumar is fast improving as a defender and becoming an important cog in the wheel for the Puneri Paltan setup.