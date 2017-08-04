Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Pune vs Delhi

Can Delhi stage a comeback in their match against Puneri Paltan?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 04 Aug 2017, 12:33 IST

Pune won their first match convincingly

The 13th match of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature Puneri Paltan locking horns against Dabang Delhi at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur. The Pune side is coming into this match on the back of a convincing win against U Mumba on the first day of the season. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, lost their second match against the debutants Gujarat Fortune Giants and will hence be looking to bounce back against Pune.

Puneri Paltan predicted line-up

Deepak Hooda [All-rounder]

The young gun can increasingly play in the capacity of a frontline raider given the strong defensive unit of the side.

Dharmajraj Cheralathan [Left/ Right Corner Defender]

The 43-year old defenders' ability to play in either corner on the mat makes him a formidable player to get past for the approaching raiders.

Sandeep Narwal [All-rounder]

The all-rounder has been in the best of his form, contributing well to the defence as well as assisting in the attack.

Rajesh Mondal [Raider]

The USP of Rajesh Mondal is his ability to sneak in raid points when on the do-or-die stage, thus giving his team the upper hand.

Girish Ernak [Left Corner Defender]

The experienced campaigner combines with Cheralathan to put up a wall in the defence of the Puneri Paltan.

Ravi Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

He was quite impressive in the first match wherein he amassed 3 tackle points in his 3 attempts.

GB More [Raider]

The young gun was quite good on the mat and showcased his prowess by picking up 3 raid points against U Mumba.

Dabang Delhi predicted line-up

Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]

He may have been in poor form in the last match but the Iranian captain has the ability to single-handedly take away the game from the opposition.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou [Raider]

The Iranian uses his height to great effect to swiftly score touch points when sent into a raid.

Nilesh Shinde [Right Corner Defender]

Nilesh Shinde is one of the senior players who can effectively guide the defense around having been the skipper of Bengal Warriors for the past four seasons.

Bajirao Hodage [Right Cover Defender]

Bajirao won the title with the Patna Pirates and will be eager to repeat the feat for the Delhi franchise in his new stint.

Rohit Baliyan [Raider]

The former Telugu Titans recruit is a rampant raider on his given day and Delhi should utilize his services to the maximum potential.

Anand Patil [Raider]

He came on as a substitute for Meraj in the last match and notched up 3 points, hence if, given the opportunity, he has the ability to shine.

Sunil [Left Corner Defender]

He is an experienced man on the mat but needs to avoid going for advance tackles, the errors lead to freebies for the opposition.

