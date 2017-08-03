Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Patna Pirates coach rips into Rakesh Kumar for criticising Pardeep Narwal

Patna coach declares Pardeep as the one and only dubki king.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 03 Aug 2017, 21:42 IST

Rakesh Kumar had earlier courted controversy by slating Pardeep Narwal

Less than a week had passed since Patna Pirates triumphed over Telugu Titans 35-29 in the opening week of Pro Kabaddi Season 5. More than revenge, the Titans were intent on leaving Hyderabad with a gift for their ever so loyal and vociferous fans.

But it wasn’t to be as, once again, the visiting side completely dismantled the Titans. Patna Pirates went on to comprehensively win the match 43-36, thus handing Telugu their fifth loss on the trot at home. Though Telugu did manage to score a flurry of points late on, it was too little too late.

Once again Pardeep Narwal ran riot, scoring a massive 12 points, the exact same number of points that Rahul Chaudhari had scored. Post the match, Patna coach, Ram Mehar Singh ripped into Rakesh Kumar’s assessment of Pardeep.

“I read in the news yesterday that Rakesh Kumar compared Pardeep to Rahul Chaudhari. Naturally, if I am the coach, I will say Pardeep is better. That is fine but Rakesh spoke a lot. He said Pardeep merely stands on the mat,” the coach said.

The coach believes that on current form, nobody in the world can match Pardeep. He shrugged aside Rakesh’s comments about Pardeep copying the dubki, firmly stating that Narwal’s dubki is one in a million.

Rakesh was extremely critical of Pardeep's dubki and suggested that he'd seen numerous players who had executed it better than Narwal. But the Patna coach had a different take on matters.

“He said Pardeep has learnt the dubki, No! His dubki is a special dubki. I have never ever seen such a dubki even in my time. Even today nobody can replicate Pardeep’s dubki. He is the king, there is no doubt about that.”

The coach refused to compare Rahul and Pardeep though. He believes that both of them have a completely different set of skills which cannot be compared with each other. Instead, he is just happy that the league gets to witness two of the best kabaddi players in the world, week in week out.

“When Pardeep has his mind set, nobody can stop him, he is such a player. Rahul has his class, Pardeep has his class. He is a great player too and so is Rahul. They both have different techniques and are the star raiders of the league,” he signed off.

