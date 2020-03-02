Services and Haryana's men's squads for the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship revealed

Naveen Kumar (left) and Pardeep Narwal (right)

Services Board and Haryana have revealed their line-ups for the ongoing 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. The mega-event has already commenced in Jaipur's Poornima University in Rajasthan and will conclude on 6th March 2020.

Rohit Kumar, who missed out on the 66th Senior Nationals held last year in Maharashtra, has been assigned the captaincy for the Services team in this year's event. Young prodigy Naveen Kumar Goyat has been picked as the side's lead raider, while the likes of Nitin Tomar, Sachin Narwal, and Sahil are the support raiders named for last year's runners-up.

Services will once again rely on its rock-solid defence comprising of Surjeet Singh and Mahender Singh in the cover defence roles. Sensational right corner Nitesh Kumar has been paired with Sombir Gulia in the left corner, while Ajeet and Sandeep Dalbir have been added as the substitutes for the team.

The 'record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been named in Haryana's raiding department, led by the experienced Rakesh Narwal. Along with them, former Bengaluru Bulls' raider Ajay Kumar with Akshay Jadhav and Deepak Dahiya have been added as support raiders in the mix. Veterans Sandeep Narwal and Rajesh Narwal will be aiming to bring the balance in the mix with their all-round abilities.

Haryana's defence comprises of Amit Hooda and Amit Sheoran as the corner defenders, leading the tackles for the side. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Vishal Lather has been named to guard the cover defence for the team. Harshit Yadav, Mohit Kumar, and Naseeb are the newcomers for the side, aiming to leave an impression when given opportunities.

Here are the squads for Services and Haryana in the ongoing 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Services Men's Team:

Rohit Kumar (C), Naveen Kumar, Ajeet, Sourav Gulia, Surjeet Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Mahender Singh, Sombir Gulia, Nitin Tomar, Sachin Narwal, Sahil, and Sandeep Dalbir

Haryana Men's Team:

Rakesh Narwal (C), Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Dahiya, Rajesh Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Kumar, Akshay Jadhav, Akshay Kumar, Amit, Amit, Amit Hooda, Amit Sheoran, Harshit Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Naseeb, and Vishal

