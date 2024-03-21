Services squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Arjun Deshwal and Surjeet Singh

Amidst the excitement surrounding the upcoming Senior Nationals Championships, the Services kabaddi team has made a strong statement with the announcement of their formidable squad.

This prestigious tournament, which will take place from March 21 to 24 at the District Sports Complex in Ahmednagar, will be a shining example of excellence in the world of kabaddi. With 30 teams competing for supremacy in eight groups, each match promises to be an exciting display of skill and strategy.

Despite the notable absence of star raider Naveen Kumar, who is recovering from a long-term injury sustained during PKL Season 10 while playing for Dabang Delhi, the Services kabaddi team remains a formidable force. Services will be led by the indomitable Surjeet Singh, renowned as one of the best defenders in PKL history.

In the raiding department, the onus falls on Arjun Deshwal to lead the charge. Coming off an exceptional season in the PKL, where he amassed an impressive tally of 276 raid points and 17 super 10s, Arjun is poised to continue his reign as one of the premier raiders in the game.

Anchoring the defensive line alongside Surjeet Singh is Ankush Rathee, a stalwart in the left corner position and a linchpin of Jaipur Pink Panthers' defensive setup.

Complementing the core lineup are seasoned campaigners Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda, Lucky Sharma, and Sonu Jaglan, each bringing their own unique skill-set to the table. With a history of triumphs, including an undefeated victory in the National Games 2023 and a triumph in the 68th Senior Nationals Championship, Services emerge as a formidable contender for the upcoming tournament.

The excitement for the thrilling battles and stunning demonstrations of kabaddi skills that lie ahead grows as the tournament draws closer. Fans are excited to see the Senior Nationals Championships unfold as drama and excitement build, with the Services kabaddi team ready to make their name on the national scene once more.

Services squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Here is Services' complete list of players for the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024:

Surjeet Singh (Captain), Mahender Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush Rathee, Manjeet Dahiya, Bharat Hooda, Lucky Sharma, Sonu Jaglan, Ashish Bajar, Rohan Singh, Jagdeep Goyat, Surender