SIS vs PAP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Sindh Sonics vs Panchala Pride Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition, Match 4

Sindh Sonics will take on Panchala Pride in Match 4 of the Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi. The two sides are playing their first match of the season and will look to get off the mark with a victory.

The Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition starts with the Survival Round, where all teams will play nine matches each. This will be followed by the Booster Round, Challenger Round, and then the Summit Round.

The Summit Round will consist of three qualifiers, four eliminator matches, and the summit clash of the Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition.

Match Details

Match: Sindh Sonics vs Panchala Pride, Match 4, Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 4:00 pm IST.

Venue: Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi.

Squads to choose from

Sindh Sonics

Sourav Kumar, Angad Kumar, Binod Kumar Prasad, Umesh Parte, Harendra Kumar Paswan, Raja Ranveer, Jitendra Kumar, Vickey, Vishal Patiyal, Rahul Kumar Gope, Abhimanyu Kumar, Balraj Singh, Prince Kumar Roy, Sanskar Mishra.

Panchala Pride

Ankit Singh, Aditya Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Satyam Singh, Bhaiya Aryan, Bharat Roy, Armaan, Vinay Kumar-II, Sanju Saini, Vishal Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Prince Raj, Aman Raj, Vaibhav Raj.

Probable Playing 7

Sindh Sonics

Sourav Kumar, Angad Kumar, Raja Ranvir, Vicky, Rahul Kumar Gope, Abhimanyu Kumar, Balraj Singh.

Panchala Pride

Aditya Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Armaan, Vinay Kumar-II, Vishal Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Vaibhav Raj.

SIS vs PAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Sourav Kumar, Raja Ranvir, Armaan, Vaibhav Raj, Vishal Kumar.

Captain: Sourav Kumar; Vice-Captain: Armaan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Angad Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Vicky, Armaan, Rahul Kumar Gope, Abhimanyu Kumar, Sandeep Kumar.

Captain: Armaan; Vice-Captain: Sourav Kumar.

Where to watch Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition?

Fans can watch the Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition match between the Sindh Sonics and Panchala Pride live on the Fancode app or website. The Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition matches will not be telecast on TV.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full list of PKL teams and Pro Kabaddi captains

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee