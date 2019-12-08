South Asian Games 2019 Kabaddi, Day 5 Preview & Schedule: Indian men's team look for a perfect record in group-stages versus Nepal

The Indian men's Kabaddi team looks to remain unbeaten in the group-stages

The Indian Kabaddi team will be hoping to keep a 100% win record in the preliminary stages against Nepal on the fifth day of the men's Kabaddi event in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. Before that, Sri Lanka will square off against Bangladesh to determine the team that will face India in the gold-medal match. The matches are set to place in the APF Hall, Halchowk, Kathmandu.

The first fixture of the morning session will witness a qualifying match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. While Sri Lanka has won two out of three games played thus far, Bangladesh has registered a single victory in the competition. Sri Lanka, on the back of their experienced campaigners like Ranidu Chamara and Milinda Chaturanga, will be up against a lethal defensive Bangladeshi side.

Either a win or a tie for Sri Lanka will see them qualify for the gold-medal match with ease. Bangladesh will have to defeat Sri Lanka with a margin of 29 points or more to secure a place in the Final (if Nepal loses versus India). If Bangladesh wins with a lesser margin, Pakistan will eventually qualify for the Final because of a healthy score difference.

The second match will witness the hosts Nepal taking on India in the concluding encounter of the men's preliminary stage. Nepal got eliminated from the competition with three consecutive losses, as they will be playing for pride. The Jay Bohara-side will be hoping to sign off on a positive note, but it could be tedious up against the dominant Indian side.

The Indian men's team, who have already qualified for the Final, will be testing their permutation and combination intending to win their 10th gold medal. Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Darshan Kadian have been sensational in their raids. With a consistent cover defensive duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, it will be intriguing to see who could play as the corner defenders for the side.

Kabaddi Day 5: Schedule

08:45 AM - 09:30 PM Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh (Men's)

09:40 AM - 10:25 AM Nepal vs. India (Men's)

