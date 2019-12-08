South Asian Games 2019 Kabaddi Results: Indian Kabaddi team thrash Nepal by 62-26 to stay unbeaten in preliminary stage

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Dec 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE

The Indian Kabaddi team registered their fourth consecutive win

Indian Men's Kabaddi team remained unbeaten in the preliminary stage after a dominant victory against Nepal in the fifth day of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh earlier to qualify for the gold medal match. The matches took place in the APF Hall, Halchowk, Kathmandu.

In the opening match of the fifth day, Sri Lanka managed to start the proceedings well against Bangladesh. Ranidu Chamara led his team to a decent seven points lead with an all-out inflicted, as the half-time score read 17-10.

Bangladesh kept scoring points at regular intervals but were behind of Sri Lanka as they couldn't manage to inflict an all-out. With 16 touchpoints and a second all-out inflicted upon Bangladesh, Sri Lanka created history by qualifying into the gold medal match for the first time in the Kabaddi event of South Asian Games. They defeated Bangladesh by 15 points as the full-time score read 35-20.

Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh (Match 15)

The Indian men's Kabaddi team looked to remain unbeaten in the preliminary stage as they took on the hosts in the second encounter of the fifth day. The flamboyant duo of Nitesh Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj started as the corner defenders, with Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal as regular covers. Deepak Niwas Hooda lead the reigning champions along with the star raiders in Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal.

The 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat started well with a hand touch in his first raid and kept clinching raid points consistently. Pawan got Super Tackled in the first five minutes itself, but India managed to inflict an all-out upon the hosts quickly. The lead extended to a healthy 16 points with nine minutes remaining. Nepal managed to execute a Super Tackle upon Deepak Hooda to save their all-out. However, Pardeep and Pawan revived him as the half-time score read 32-13.

Deepak Hooda lead from up front in the team's do-or-die raids, while Vishal Bhardwaj put in some successful tackle attempts to stop Nepali raiders. The hosts found themselves in a hurdle with a hefty 31 points lead with six minutes remaining. A total of five all-outs inflicted by India lead them towards a mammoth difference of 36 points as India registered their fourth win of the competition over Nepal by a margin of 62-26.

Here is the summary of the fifth day of Kabaddi event in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019.

Morning Session

Advertisement

Match 15: Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh 35-20 (Men's)

Match 16: India defeated Nepal 26-62 (Men's)

You can look at the points table of the Kabaddi event in the South Asian Games 2019 here.