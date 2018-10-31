“Sparx” ties up with Haryana Steelers as official Footwear partners for 6th edition of Pro Kabaddi League

Press Release: Sparx, the popular sports shoe brand, is the official footwear partner of Pro Kabaddi League team “Haryana Steelers” for the 2018-19 Season. The Haryana team, who debuted in the Pro Kabaddi League in Season 5, finished their campaign on a high after entering the play-off stage in their first season. In the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Steelers recently concluded their home-leg in Sonepat with 6 back-to-back games at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonepat between the 12th and 18th of October 2018.

Sparx as the official footwear partner for the season chose to associate with the team due to the strong connect the team has with the masses across rural and urban India and for having its home base in Haryana, which is the hub for the sport of Kabaddi. Sparx, as a brand also embodies the spirit of Sportsmanship and ruggedness, which is synonymous with the sport, making the Steelers and Sparx, the perfect fit.

As footwear partners for the season, Sparx provides the Steelers with footwear on and off the mat and their logo is occupied space of prominence on the home and away kits through the season. The Sparx brand was also featured on branding collaterals in the home-stadium during the home leg for the season.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Gaurav Dua, ED, Relaxo Footwears Ltd said, “We are very happy to associate with team Haryana Steelers, for the current season of Pro Kabaddi League. This is a sport that has long been associated with strength and endurance similar to the attributes of our brand. Kabaddi is well followed across the length & breadth of the country and we would like to associate with the sport to engage with our audience to further strengthen the brand presence. We wish all the players the very best for this season and look forward to many more such successful associations.”

Speaking on the association, Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports said, “Sparx is a welcome addition to our growing family of partners this season. Like us, their endeavour too is to reach out to the masses with a good product and we believe this is a partnership that will benefit the both of us.”

Sparx is popular sports shoe brand, which offers a range of stylish sport shoes, sandals & slippers. Sparx steps up the style quotient & contemporary look of aspiring young Indians. It is apt for those who love adventure & are always ready to take on challenges. The Sparx collection is carefully crafted with innovative technologies to give your feet outstanding comfort, supreme quality and impeccable designs to add Sparx to your looks.

Sparx is endorsed by action king - Akshay Kumar, who effortlessly reflects the brand’s promise of Dynamism, toughness, stylish & go-getter attitude.