Sunil Kumar: "Our team can win the title this year"

Sunil Kumar has been bestowed with the responsibility of leading the Gujarat Fortunegiants this season

Gujarat Fortunegiants made a huge splash last season when they marched on to the finals in their debut season in the Pro Kabaddi League. One of the key factors in their stupendous run in the competition was their focus on a stable defensive line.

Two Iranian corner defenders Fazel Atracheli and Abozar Mohajermighani stole the show racking up more than 100 tackle points between themselves. However, the contribution of the two young cover defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal did not go unnoticed as they earned the plaudits for their performances throughout the season.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants franchise has rewarded the 21-year-old Sunil Kumar for his solidity in the defence last season by handing the captain's armband to him after they retained him ahead of the PKL auction for a price of 49.1 Lakhs.

In an exclusive chat to Sportskeeda, Sunil Kumar spoke about the responsibility handed upon him and the team's goals for the upcoming season.

Sunil talked about the fact that the team has handed him the role of a captain at such a young age.

"The team has made me the captain at the age of 21 and the coach has shown his faith in me. I am happy and will give my best to do well for the team."

Losing the two Iranian powerhouse corner defenders was a loss for the side, but Sunil believes that the young signings made by the team in the auction are able and ready to step up to the challenge.

"We did lose two great players from the previous season but the youngsters we have in our squad this year have the talent to perform as good or even better than them. All the players are being trained well by our coach."

Sunil spoke highly of the fans of the team and the chances of their team winning the title this year.

"We have a great bunch of fans and I wish they continue supporting us like they have last year. We will do our best for them and win the trophy this time around."

Sunil Kumar will lead the Gujarat Fortunegiants side out on the mat as they launch their campaign on October 9, 2018 against Dabang Delhi KC in the Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.