DEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 25

Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers will face off in the Match 25 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday (October 17) at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi has started its title defense in fine fashion, winning all four of its matches. While Naveen Kumar and Co. ran riot in their first three matches, UP Yoddha gave them a tough fight last time out. Delhi made a tremendous second-half comeback to clinch the game 44-42.

The Steelers, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season. The Jaipur Pink Panthers trounced them 44-31 in their last encounter, with Meetu's 16-point haul one of the few positives from that game.

DEL vs HAR Match Details

Dabang Delhi KC and the Haryana Steelers will go head-to-head in the second match of the doubleheader at 08:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W W W W

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L W W

DEL vs GUJ Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for Dabang Delhi KC.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 25

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is the highest point-scorer in the league at the time of writing. He has been absolutely unstoppable this season and that run should continue even against the Steelers.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

Similar to Naveen, Krishan Dhull has also made a terrific start to the season. Delhi's right corner averages four points per match and is the best defensive option on paper.

All-Rounder - Amirhossein Bastami

Iranian Amirhossein Bastami was one of the marquee buys for the Steelers at the auction. While he had a tough debut playing in the right corner, you'd expect him to get better as he gains more match experience.

DEL vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar has a high chance of finishing the match as the top point-scorer. His high ownership makes it near essential to captain him.

Krishan Dhull

The same applies for Krishan Dhull, to be fair. The right corner is the ideal option to be your vice-captain and plenty of other Dream11 managers agree, as evidenced by their selections.

5 Must-Picks for DEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 25

Player Name Naveen Kumar Krishan Dhull Manjeet Manjeet-II Vishal Lather

DEL vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

I'd advise you to play it safe when it comes to Naveen Kumar and Dabang Delhi KC as they have looked formidable all season.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Lather and Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, and Manjeet-II.

Captain: Naveen Kumar. | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vishal Lather, Ravi Kumar, and Vijay Kumar.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, and Meetu Mehender.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

