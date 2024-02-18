TAM vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 18, 2024

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) will face Bengal Warriors (BEN) in the fifth Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium on Sunday, February 18.

Tamil Thalaivas are currently ninth in the points table. They suffered their 13th loss in the most recent game against Dabang Delhi (45-43). Narender Kandola emerged as their top raider with 18 points while M. Abhishek led the defensive unit with a High-5.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors were hammered by Puneri Paltan (29-26) in their previous match. Both the raiding and defensive units underperformed. Nitin Kumar earned five raid points while Shubham Shinder executed three successful tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Narender Kandola (TAM) - 14.5 credits

Narender Kandola in action (Credits: PKL)

Narender Kandola showcased an all-round performance against the Warriors during the Bengaluru leg. He secured a Super-10 and also executed two successful tackles.

Narender is coming off a notable 18 raid-point performance against Dabang Delhi, marking his ninth Super-10, third in the last five games. He will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain in your TAM vs BEN Dream11 team.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Shubham Shinde with Vishwas S (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde was Bengal Warriors' star defender in the reverse fixture against the Thalaivas. He displayed his season-best performance, securing 11 tackle points from 10 successful tackles, including one Super tackle.

With 62 tackle points and a decent 2.95 average, Shubham will be a fine choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your TAM vs BEN Dream11 teams.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder in action against Tamil Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

Maninder Singh has been among the top five raiders of the PKL10 this season. He has bagged 188 raid points from 145 successful raids at an average of 9.4.

Maninder showcased his season-best 16 raid points performance against Tamil Thalaivas during the reverse fixture and would be eager to replicate it in the upcoming TAM vs BEN Dream11 match.