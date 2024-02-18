TAM vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 126

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) and the Bengal Warriors (BEN) clash in their respective final matches in Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, February 18, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

The Thalaivas have had a poor season. Despite a brief period of resurgence that gave them some hope of making the playoffs, they're likely to finish ninth or 10th, depending or their performance in this match.

While they did fight hard in their last outing against Dabang Delhi KC, a stellar comeback led by Ashu Malik led to Sagar's side going down 43-45. They'll look to end their season on a victorious note.

The Bengal Warriors will look back at their campaign and think 'What If', because they're likely to finish just outside the playoff places, and a couple of positive results could've seen them walk into the playoffs. Despite having injuries to some key players like Nitin Rawal, this predominantly young squad has done pretty well.

They'll want to close their campaign out with a win against the Thalaivas.

TAM vs BEN Match Details

Match: TAM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 126

Date and Time: February 18, 2024; 8 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Aashish, Himanshu, and Mohammedreza Kaboudrahangi.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde.

TAM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 126

Raider - Narender

Narender's form in this second half of the season has been something to behold, and he has really peaked as a Dream11 asset in the last few matches. He has 169 raid points in 20 matches and is currently fifth on the top raiders' leaderboard. Despite the presence of Maninder Singh, Narender should be the first name on your team.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

Sahil Gulia in the Thalaivas' left corner should see plenty of action against the Bengal raiders in this match. The stand-in captain for the Thalaivas has been in decent form, but the potential return of Sagar could free him of those responsibilities, allowing him to play his natural game.

He has had a solid season, scoring 65 tackle points in 21 matches, and there's a good chance he closes it out with a High 5.

All-Rounder - Nitin Kumar

Young Nitin Kumar has been one of the finds of the season, and he's sure to become a PKL superstar in the future. There isn't really much competition for him in the all-rounders' category, and he's a must-have for this match.

TAM vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Nitin Kumar/Maninder Singh

Sahil Gulia/Sagar

Shubham Shinde

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 126

Sahil Gulia, Vaibhav Garje, Nitin Kumar, Narender, and Shubham Shinde.

TAM vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Thalaivas definitely have the firepower to beat the Warriors in this final match for both teams, but it all depends on whether both sides field their full-strength starting lineups. Backing Narender and Nitin Kumar, if they both start, is a must, with Maninder slowly turning into second fiddle to Nitin.

However, backing the defense of both teams could be an even better strategy, with Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Vaibhav Garje, and Shubham Shinde all solid options.

TAM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Harsh Lad, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Himanshu and Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Narender.

Captain: Narender. I Vice-captain: Sagar.

TAM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Vaibhav Garje, Sahil Gulia, Shubham Shinde, and Mohammedreza Kaboudrahangi.

All-Rounders: M Abishek and Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Narender.

Captain: Sahil Gulia. I Vice-captain: Shubham Shinde.