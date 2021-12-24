TAM vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for  Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 8

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.
The Thalaivas are placed seventh in the points table, while the Bulls are currently languishing at the bottom
After finishing last in all three seasons they've played thus far, the Tamil Thalaivas drew their season opener against the Telugu Titans. The two sides scored 40 points each on the opening day of the competition to share three points each.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls will come into this encounter on the back of a massive 30-46 loss against U Mumba in their PKL 2021 opener. The former champions will go all out to earn their first point when they take on the Thalaivas.
Bengaluru Bulls are undoubtedly the favorites as they have several experienced players in their team. However, one can't rule out Tamil Thalaivas after seeing their mind-blowing performance in their season opener a couple of days ago.
Match Details
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 8th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021
Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7
Tamil Thalaivas
Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, Mohit-II
Bengaluru Bulls
Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Jagannath
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, More GB, Mohit-II, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, K. Prapanjan.
Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat; Vice-Captain: K. Prapanjan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahender Singh, Sagar, Aman, More GB, Bhavani Rajput, Manjeet, Chandran Ranjit.
Captain: Manjeet; Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit.