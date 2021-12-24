TAM vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for  Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 8

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Thalaivas are placed seventh in the points table, while the Bulls are currently languishing at the bottom

After finishing last in all three seasons they've played thus far, the Tamil Thalaivas drew their season opener against the Telugu Titans. The two sides scored 40 points each on the opening day of the competition to share three points each.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls will come into this encounter on the back of a massive 30-46 loss against U Mumba in their PKL 2021 opener. The former champions will go all out to earn their first point when they take on the Thalaivas.

Bengaluru Bulls are undoubtedly the favorites as they have several experienced players in their team. However, one can't rule out Tamil Thalaivas after seeing their mind-blowing performance in their season opener a couple of days ago.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 8th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, Mohit-II

Bengaluru Bulls

Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Jagannath

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, More GB, Mohit-II, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, K. Prapanjan.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat; Vice-Captain: K. Prapanjan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahender Singh, Sagar, Aman, More GB, Bhavani Rajput, Manjeet, Chandran Ranjit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Manjeet; Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee