TAM vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 31, 2023

Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls in the 50th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Sunday at 9 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas have had a rough campaign in their last five games, facing consecutive losses. Their latest defeat against Gujarat Giants 30-33 left them in the 11th position on the points table. Sahil Gulia has been a reliable defender for Thalaivas, while Ajinkya Pawar has been leading the raiding department.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls, under Randhir Singh Sehrawat's guidance, find themselves in a challenging position in the ongoing PKL10. Despite putting up a tough fight, they have experienced several narrow defeats, including the recent 33-34 against UP Yoddhas.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Saurabh Nandal (BEN) - 14.0 credits

Saurabh Nandal (left) with Neeraj Narwal during Pawan’s raid (Credits: PKL)

Saurabh Nandal is currently the joint-most successful defender of the Bulls this season along with Surjeet Singh. He has claimed 24 tackle points from 23 successful tackles, including one Super tackle. However, he missed his second High 5 by just one tackle in the previous game against Yoddhas.

Hence, selecting Saurabh as the captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs BLR Dream11 teams would be a smart move.

#2 Bharat Hooda (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Bharat Hooda of Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: PKL)

Bharat Hooda has been the prime raider for the Bulls with 70 raid points from 53 successful raids. He grabbed eight raid points in the recent match against Yoddhas, and has three Super raids and as many Super 10s to his name overall.

Considering his fine form, Bharat will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain position in your TAM vs BLR Dream11 teams.

#1 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Sahil Gulia (left) during Sunil Kumar’s raid (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia has claimed the top spot in the PKL10 most tackle points rankings, accumulating an impressive 32 tackle points in eight games. Gulia's success is evident through 28 successful tackles, and he has achieved four Super tackles and three High 5s. Maintaining a stellar average of four successful tackles per match showcases his consistent defensive skills.

Considering his remarkable prowess, Sahil stands out as the ideal choice for the captain or vice-captain in your TAM vs BLR Dream11 teams.

