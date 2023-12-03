TAM vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match 3 – December 3, 2023

Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K.C. are set to face off in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday at 8 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas had a great season last year, securing the fifth position with 66 points in 22 matches. Dabang Delhi K.C. had a similar performance, notching ten wins and losses each to finish sixth with 63 points. Further, both teams reached the Eliminator.

However, their fates diverged as Bengaluru Bulls convincingly defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. 56-24, while Tamil Thalaivas had a nail-biting tie with U.P. Yodhas, eventually winning in the tie-breaker 6-4. Unfortunately, Puneri Paltan halted their progress in the semifinals.

Tamil Thalaivas is expected to be led by right-corner defender Sagar Rathee. He will be backed by the likes of Narender, Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia.

On the other hand, the “Naveen Express” Naveen Kumar-led Dabang Delhi K.C. will enter this contest with the likes of Vishal Bharadwaj, Sunil and Ashu Malik.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain /vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs DEL Dream11 match.

#3 Narender Kandola (TAM) - 15.5 credits

Tamil Thailaivas’ raider Narender, who made his debut last season, was one of the most successful raiders of the 2022 edition. He finished fourth in the most raid points leaderboard with 243 points and 15 Super raids. He amassed 22 points in 39 raids against U.P Yodhas last season.

Narender is currently the fastest player to score 200 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League. With an average of 10.57, he’ll be one of the top choices for the captain /vice-captain of your TAM vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Ashu Malik, the all-rounder from Dabang Delhi K.C., has been one of the key players for the team. After Naveen Kumar, Malik was the most successful raider of Delhi in the previous season with 141 raid points, five Super tens and six Super raids.

In addition to his raiding prowess, Ashu has been a part-time defender with six Super tackles and one high 5 to his name. Given his all-round performances, making Ashu as the captain /vice-captain would be a smart move.

#1 Naveen Kumar (TEL) - 16.0 credits

Naveen Kumar, the fastest player to reach 600 points in the history of the league, finished the previous season with 254 raid points, 16 Super 10s and three Super Raids. He was the second-highest in the Super 10s list and third in the most raid points leaderboard.

Overall, Naveen has 934 raid points and 58 Super 10s in just 85 matches. His speedy raiding and consistency make him the best choice for the captain /vice-captain of your Dream11 team.