TAM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 27, 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) and Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will square off in the 44th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas faced their fifth defeat of the tournament and fourth consecutive loss in their recent match against the Haryana Steelers, finishing with a scoreline of 29-42. The standout performer for the Thalaivas was left-corner defender Sahil Gulia, who secured an impressive 10 tackle points, including three Super tackles. Star raider Himanshu Singh contributed eight points along with one tackle point.

Meanwhile, after three back-to-back losses, Gujarat Giants secured their fourth victory against UP Yoddhas with a score of 38-30. Despite trailing 14-19 in the first half, they made a strong comeback in the second half with a 24-11 scoreline. Rakesh excelled in raiding, accumulating 14 points, while captain Fazel Atrachali achieved his first High 5 of the season in the match.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Sombir (GUJ) - 14.0 credits

Sombir (left) of Gujarat Giants with an ankle-hold (Credits: PKL)

Sombir holds the position of the second-most successful defender for the Gujarat Giants, having secured 17 successful tackles out of 38 attempts, accumulating a total of 20 tackle points. Notably, he boasts three Super tackles and two High 5s in his records.

Sombir missed his third High 5 in the previous game by a couple of tackles and will look to amend it in the upcoming TAM vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali (left) in action (Credits: PKL)

Gujarat Giants' captain Fazel Atrachali has emerged as the standout defender for his team, securing 18 successful tackles in seven games. He achieved his first High 5 in the previous game against the Yoddhas with six tackle points.

With two Super tackles and a commendable 53% tackle success rate, the formidable "Sultan" Atrachali positions himself as one of the top-choice candidates for the role of captain/vice-captain in your TAM vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

#1 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 14.0 credits

Sahil Gulia (defender) with a thigh-hold of Siddharth Desai (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia has secured the second spot in the list of most successful tacklers, boasting 26 tackles in seven games. He achieved his third High 5 in the recent match by executing seven successful tackles, including three Super tackles.

Sahil has 30 tackle points and an impressive average tackle rate of 4.29 per match. Given his outstanding performances, the left-corner defender will be the best candidate for the captain/vice-captain role in your TAM vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

