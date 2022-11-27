TAM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 104

The Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (TAM vs GUJ) in the 104th match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, November 27. Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium is the venue for this clash.

Both teams are outside the top six on the points table at the moment, but they have a chance of qualifying for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. The Thalaivas and the Giants need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The Thalaivas will start as the favorites to win because the Giants are on a five-match losing streak. Ahead of this crucial PKL match, here are some Dream11 tips for the game.

TAM vs GUJ Match Details

The Tamil Thalaivas and the Gujarat Giants will square off in the first game of the Super Sunday double-header at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 104.

Date and Time: November 27, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas: L T W W L.

Gujarat Giants: L L L L L.

TAM vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

Captain Pawan Sehrawat has been ruled out of the competition because of an injury.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

All squad members are available.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Sonu, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Chandran Ranjit, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 104

Raider - Narender

Narender has been the find of the season for the Tamil Thalaivas. He has scored 173 raid points in 17 matches this season and will be expected to deliver the goods once again.

Defender - Sagar

Skipper Sagar has led the Tamil Thalaivas defense from the front with 53 tackle points in 17 games and is a crucial component within their team.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya has been unstoppable in PKL 2022. He scored 20 points in the last game for the Gujarat Giants and will look to build on that in this game as well.

TAM vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Parteek Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 104

Player Name Parteek Dahiya Narender Sagar Chandran Ranjit Sourav Gulia

TAM vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sonu scored nine raid points in the previous game against Dabang Delhi KC. He can be the best value-for-money pick in your fantasy team.

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Sourav Gulia and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Sonu Jaglan and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Parteek Dahiya | Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar.

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: M Abishek, Sagar and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Sonu Jaglan and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Narender Hoshiyar | Vice-Captain: Sagar.

