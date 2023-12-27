TAM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 44

Tamil Thalaivas will clash against Gujarat Giants in the 44th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on, Wednesday, December 27.

Led by Sagar, Tamil Thalaivas are in the 11th position with two wins, and five defeats from seven encounters, carrying 11 points. In their most recent encounter, they were stunned by Haryana Steelers by 42-29. The side will come into this game on the back of four successive losses.

Gujarat Giants, under the captaincy of Fazel Atrachali, are in the fourth position in the tally with four wins and three losses from seven clashes, bagging 23 valuable points. After a hat-trick of losses, they got back to winning ways over UP Yoddhas by 38-30 in their recent game.

TAM vs GUJ Match Details

Match: TAM vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 44

Date and Time: December 27, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TAM vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Narender, M. Abishek, Aashish, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu Narwal, Sagar (c), Sahil Gulia.

Gujarat Giants

Sonu, Ravi Kumar, Balaji D, Rakesh, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (c).

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 44

Raider - Rakesh Sangroya

Gujarat Giants star raider Rakesh has amassed 42 raid points from 100 attempts with two Super 10s. Alongside Rakesh, Sonu is also having an impressive season with 52 raid points from just 93 attempts, carrying four super raids and four Super 10s.

It would be wise to have either Rakesh or Sonu as your safe captaincy choice in your fantasy seven.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Gujarat Giants defender Fazel Atrachali has accumulated 20 tackle points from 34 attempts with one High 5 and two super tackles. He has a 53% tackle success rate with an average of 2.86 successful tackles per match. With 472 points in Dream11, Fazel is a brilliant vice-captain to have in your XI.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Rohit Gulia is having a decent season in the raiding department. He has 29 raid points from 53 attempts at a 45% successful raids rate. Moreover, Gulia has one super raid with 4.14 average raid points per match.

TAM vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Fazel Atrachali

Sombir

Narender

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 44

Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sahil Gulia, Narender, Sonu Jaglan.

TAM vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Comparatively, the Gujarat Giants are having a better season and it’s wise to have more of their players as your multipliers to add more points in Fantasy Seven. In the raiding department, ahead of Narender, it’s advisable to have Sonu or Rakesh as your skipper in the mega leagues.

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia

Raiders: Sonu Jaglan, Narender, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Sahil Gulia I Vice-Captain: Narender

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia

Raiders: Sonu Jaglan, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Fazel Atrachali I Vice-Captain: Sombir