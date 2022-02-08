TAM vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 102

The 102nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will see the Tamil Thalaivas battling it out with the Haryana Steelers. Both teams are currently in the middle pack of the standings and need a win to strengthen their chances of a place in the playoffs.

The Thalaivas have won two of their last three matches, with both wins being by big margins. They defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 42-24 and followed it up with a 43-25 win over the Telugu Titans.

However, the Thalaivas suffered a two-point defeat against U Mumba in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are on a two-match winning streak in Pro Kabaddi 2022. They beat the defending champions Bengal Warriors and the inaugural PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last two matches.

In the first meeting between the Thalaivas and the Steelers earlier this Pro Kabaddi season, the former picked up a comfortable 45-26 win. Manjeet was the hero for the Thalaivas with a Super 10.

He received fantastic support from Sagar Rathee, who contributed seven tackle points. Even captain Surjeet Singh chipped in with eight tackle points in the match.

Vikash Khandola was the top-scorer for the Steelers with nine points.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 102, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Khandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Ravi Kumar, Akshay.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Akshay, Jaideep, Mohit, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Jaideep

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ravi Kumar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee