TAM vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 24, 2023

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the 41st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Monday (December 25).

Tamil Thalaivas have won just two out of their six games. Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated them in the most recent game by 24-25. M Abhishek contributed with four successful tackles and Himanshu Narwal added eight points in raiding.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers, who have won four out of six games, faced their second loss against Telugu Titans, narrowly losing by 36-37. Shivam Pathare and Vinay emerged as their top raiders with 12 and nine points, respectively. Mohit Khaler secured four successful tackles while Mohit Nandal executed three.

Currently, Tamil Thalaivas are positioned 11th in the points table with an equal number of points while Haryana Steelers maintain the sixth rank despite the recent loss.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 14.0 credits

Sahil Gulia (left) during toss (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia has been consistently performing in the defense department of the Tamil Thalaivas. With an impressive 20 tackle points from 19 successful tackles, he ranks among the top ten defenders this season.

Sahil has secured two High 5s and one Super tackle, making him a formidable choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your TAM vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 13.5 credits

Mohit Nandal with a dash against Rakesh of Gujarat Giants (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Nandal is leading the Haryana Steelers’ defense regularly with 18 tackle points from 17 successful tackles. He executed three successful tackles in the previous game against the Titans. Overall, he has one High 5 and as many Super tackles to his name.

Mohit boasts an impressive 46% tackle strike rate, making him a strong fantasy pick for the captain/vice-captain position in your TAM vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Vinay (HAR) - 13.0 credits

Vinay in action against Telugu Titans (Credits: PKL)

Vinay has consistently fetched huge points with his dynamic raiding for the Steelers. With an average of 8.33 raid points, he has claimed 50 points from 37 successful raids in six matches. His record also includes two Super raids and one Super 10.

Despite missing his second Super 10 in the previous game, Vinay will be determined to make an impact in the upcoming TAM vs HAR Dream11 match.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Sahil Gulia Mohit Nandal 0 votes