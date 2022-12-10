TAM vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 131

The Tamil Thalaivas take on the Haryana Steelers in the penultimate group stage game of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, December 10, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Thalaivas have qualified for the playoffs and will take on the UP Yoddhas in one of the Eliminators regardless of their result in this match. However, a win by a margin of more than 14 points will see them overtake the Yoddhas and finish 4th.

Meanwhile, the Steelers were knocked out after the Bengal Warriors drew with Dabang Delhi KC, with their 50-33 win over the Telugu Titans not enough to keep them alive. They might give some opportunities to some of their fringe players now that this game is practically a dead rubber.

TAM vs HAR Match Details

The Thalaivas and the Steelers will clash in the second match of a tripleheader at 08:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 131

Date and Time: December 10, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas Form: W W D W L

Haryana Steelers Form: W L W W W

TAM vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Captain Sagar and Pawan Sehrawat are on the sidelines with an injury.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Arpit Saroha, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 131

Raider - Ajinkya Pawar

The in-form Ajinkya Pawar will look to extend his excellent run of form before the playoffs. Assuming captaincy of the side looks to have given him plenty of confidence in his raiding. Expect another solid outing from him.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep has arguably been the Steelers' most consistent performer this season, picking up 54 tackle points in 21 matches. He'll want to close the season out with a High Five and stands a good chance of doing so.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

Due to the limited options in the all-rounders' column for this game, one might have to make do with Nitin Rawal. The Steelers' captain hasn't contributed enough in the way of tackle points but plays in a position that always gives him the opportunity to do so.

TAM vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Narender

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 131

Player Name Jaideep Dahiya M Abhishek Manjeet Ajinkya Pawar Narender

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Narender, the in-form Ajinkya Pawar, Jaideep Dahiya, and Sahil Gulia would be my preferred captaincy choices for this match.

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, and Arpit Saroha.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Narender, Manjeet, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Ajinkya Pawar. | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Dahiya.

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: M Abhishek, Jaideep Dahiya, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Narender, Rakesh Narwal, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Narender. | Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

Poll : 0 votes