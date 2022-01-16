TAM vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 58

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 58 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, January 16. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Tamil Thalaivas are currently placed sixth in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 27 points from nine matches. They have registered three wins and a couple of losses so far this season. Meanwhile, their remaining four games ended in draws.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are placed one spot above the Tamil Thalaivas. They are currently in fifth position with 28 points from nine encounters.

The Pink Panthers have five wins and four losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Both sides head into this game on the back of contrasting results.

The Thalaivas lost their previous PKL encounter against the Bengal Warriors. The latter side won the game 37 - 28.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur-based club registered a victory in their previous outing against the Panta Pirates. The Pink Panthers won the game 38 - 29.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 58, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 16, 2021, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, K Prapanjan, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput/Athul MS, Sagar, Sahil Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Dharmaraj Cheralathan/Amit

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surjeet Singh, Shaul Kumar, Sahil Singh, Amit Kharb, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Edited by Arjun Panchadar