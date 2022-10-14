TAM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 16

Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba in Match 16 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, October 14. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

U Mumba are placed eighth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings with five points from a couple of games. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in 10th place with four points from as many games as the Mumbai-based franchise.

Here is the TAM vs MUM Dream11 prediction article to help you pick the best Dream11 team for the match:

TAM vs MUM Match Details

The Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba in their 16th match of the season. The game is set to start at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAM vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas: LD

U Mumba: WL

TAM vs MUM Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

Tamil Thalaivas will miss the services of Pawan Sehrawat due to an injury he sustained in the first match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Ashish, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek

U Mumba Injury News/Team Update

All players are available for selection.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivam/Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit.

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 16

Raider - Ajinkya Pawar (200 raid points in 49 matches)

Ajinkya Pawar made his PKL debut in 2018 with inaugural season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers. He played a couple of seasons for the Pink Panthers before joining Tamil Thalaivas in 2021, where he earned 114 points from just 18 matches.

Defender - Surinder Singh (205 tackle points in 89 matches)

Surinder Singh made a return to U Mumba after having spent a season with the Telugu Titans. He picked up 32 points from 21 games for the Titans. Surinder represented U Mumba for three seasons during his first stint with the club and the defender is now back with the Mumbai-based outfit for his second stint.

TAM vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sahil Gulia

Tamil Thalaivas' defender Sahil Gulia put up exceptional performances in the first two games. His efforts went in vain as the Thalaivas didn't win either of their matches. However, one can expect Sahil Gulia to put up a show against former champions U Mumba on Friday.

Surinder Singh

Surinder Singh played well in U Mumba's first couple of games. There was surely an improvement in the match when compared to the first and the Indian defender is likely to to get better as the league progresses. He could be a great option for the captain/vice-captain pick.

5 Must-Picks for TAM vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 16

Player Name Points Sahil Gulia 150 points from 2 matches Surinder Singh 128 points from 2 matches Rinku HC 122 points from 2 matches Kiran Laxman Magar 120 points from 2 matches Jai Bhagwan 94 points from 2 matches

TAM vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas' defenders have performed better when compared to their raiders. Pick four defenders in your team to earn more points.

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Kiran Laxman Magar

All-Rounders: Himanshu

Raiders: Ashish, Guman Singh

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Surinder Singh, Sagar, M Abhishek

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan, Vishwanath V

Raiders: Ashish

Poll : 0 votes