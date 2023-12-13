TAM vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 13, 2023

Tamil Thalaivas will be up against Telugu Titans in the 21st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday at 8 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas kicked off their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) campaign flawlessly, securing a victory in their first match against Dabang Delhi K.C. However, their recent encounter saw them facing defeat at the hands of the Bengal Warriors, with a final score of 48-38. Despite dominating the first half with a score of 21-27, the Thalaivas faced a resurgence from the Warriors, resulting in a final score of 48-38.

Narendar emerged as the top raider for the Thalaivas, amassing 13 points, closely followed by Ajinkya Pawar with eight points.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans lost their third game in a row under the leadership of Pawan Sehrawat. U.P Yoddhas defeated them with a scoreline of 48-33. Pawan achieved a Super 10, and Milad Jabbari executed four effective tackles.

Currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Titans are eager to secure their first win, while the Thalaivas will be aiming to make a comeback in their upcoming match.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Narendar Kandola (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Narendar Kandola in action (credits: PKL)

Narendar has started this season on a high note. He missed his Super 10 by a point. However, he bounced back in the second game and claimed his first Super 10 with nine touchpoints and two bonuses. Now, Narendar has 19 raid points from 12 successful raids, including one Super raid.

In addition, he was also involved in two successful tackles in the previous game. So given his all-round performances, Narendar will be an ideal choice for the vice-captain of your TAM vs TEL Dream11 team.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar (TAM) - 14.0 credits

Ajinkya Pawar in action (credits: PKL)

Ajinkya Pawar also began his season 10 campaign on a strong note, claiming a Super 10 in the opening game. He earned 14 touchpoints and four bonus points, including one Super raid. He was also involved in two successful tackles, including one Super tackle.

However, Ajinkya missed his Super 10 in the previous game by a couple of points. Given his ability to contribute to both departments, Pawar will be a wise choice for the captain/vice-captain for your TAM vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 16 credits

Pawan Sehrawat attempting a bonus (credits: PKL)

Skipper Pawan Sehrawat has been an integral part of the Telugu Titans. He has been the only consistent raider for his side with 32 raid points in 25 successful raids. Notably, he has claimed three Super 10s in a row and also executed one Super raid.

Pawan’s consistency and ability to earn crucial points make him the best candidate for the captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs TEL Dream11 team.

