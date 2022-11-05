TAM vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 60

Match 60 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will take place tonight between the Tamil Thalaivas and the Telugu Titans. Both teams are at the bottom of the points table at the moment.

The Titans have had a forgettable season so far. Despite having one of the strongest squads in the competition's history, the Titans have failed to live up to the expectations. They are 12th in the points table right now, with only one win from 10 matches.

On the other hand, the Tamil Thalaivas are 11th, having registered three wins from nine games. However, the Thalaivas are undefeated in their last three matches.

The Thalaivas will start as the favorites to win tonight. Here are some Dream11 tips for Match 60 of PKL 2022.

TAM vs TEL Match Details

The two franchises will clash against each other in the second game of the Triple Panga at 7.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 60.

Date and Time: November 5, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: L L W W T

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L L L

TAM vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury issues for the Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

Telugu Titans Injury News/ Team Update

All Telugu Titans players are fit and available.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.

TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 60

Raider - Siddharth Desai

Siddharth Desai roared back to form against U Mumba in the last match. He scored 18 points for the Telugu Titans in that game.

Defender - Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas' left cover defender Mohit is in good touch. He scored a High 5 in the previous game against the Bengal Warriors.

All-Rounder - Himanshu

Young all-rounder Himanshu had an off-day against the Bengal Warriors in the previous game, but he has been the most successful all-rounder among players from the two teams.

TAM vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Siddharth Desai

Narender Hoshiyar

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 60

Player Name Siddharth Desai Parvesh Bhainswal Narender Hoshiyar Mohit Himanshu

TAM vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Narender Hoshiyar is in top form right now. As he has registered back-to-back Super 10s in the last two matches, it will be a big mistake to leave him out.

TAM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sagar.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Ajinkya Pawar and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Siddharth Desai | Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar.

TAM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, M. Abishek and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Adarsh T and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Narender Hoshiyar | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

