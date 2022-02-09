TAM vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 104

After losing to the Haryana Steelers by eight points, the Tamil Thalaivas will be keen to get back to winning ways when they meet UP Yoddha tonight in Match 104 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Both Thalaivas and Yoddha are desperate for a victory. Yoddha have lost four of their last five matches. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise currently hold the seventh position in the standings with 47 points from 17 matches.

The Thalaivas are right behind UP Yoddha, with 45 points from 17 matches. The Chennai-based franchise will be disappointed with their performance against the Haryana Steelers. They were trailing by only two points in the final phase of the match, but conceded two super raids in the decisive period and lost by eight points.

In the first match between the Thalaivas and UP Yoddha this season, the Chennai-based franchise emerged victorious by six points. A High 5 from Sagar helped the Thalaivas beat Yoddha 39-33.

Manjeet was the top scorer for the Thalaivas in that contest with a seven-point haul. As mentioned ahead, Sagar scored five tackle points, while supporting raiders Bhavani Rajput and K Prapanjan contributed four points each.

Surender Gill scored 14 points for UP Yoddha, but his team could not avoid a loss.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Match 104, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Singh.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

