TAM vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 125

The Tamil Thalaivas and the UP Yoddhas face off in the 125th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, November 7, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

This is a must-win game for the Thalaivas, with a win here sealing their place in the playoffs. They made their points difference a world of good in their last match, thrashing the Telugu Titans 52-24. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Pawar was in destructive form, scoring 20 raid points, with Narender also adding a Super 10 to his name.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas suffered a defeat after four straight wins, narrowly missing out against the Bengaluru Bulls. Pardeep Narwal picked up another Super 10, but a lack of support for Gurdeep in defense proved to be the difference.

TAM vs UP Match Details

The Thalaivas and the Yoddhas will meet in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 125

Date and Time: December 7, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs UP Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas Form: W D W L W

UP Yoddha Form: L W W W W

TAM vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Captain Sagar joins Pawan Sehrawat on the sidelines with an injury.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Arpit Saroha, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill remains sidelined for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Sandeep Narwal, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar

TAM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 125

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

While there are plenty of excellent options among the raiders, Pardeep stands out. He is the lead raider for the Yoddhas, and another Super 10 for him seems very likely.

Defender - Arpit Saroha

Sagar's replacement at the left corner of the Thalaivas' lineup has done pretty well so far. Priced at only nine credits, he could be a handy enabler if required.

All-Rounder - Gurdeep

The UP Yoddhas' cover defender picked up a High Five in their last match. He looks like a decent option for this one.

TAM vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Narender

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 125

Player Name Sahil Gulia Pardeep Narwal Sumit Ashu Singh Narender

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

With some key players out injured, budget constraints shouldn't be a problem. It might be best to play it safe and back the likes of Pardeep and Narender to deliver. Don't ignore the defense, however, with Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha, and Sumit as solid options.

TAM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep.

Raiders: Narender, Pardeep Narwal, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal. | Vice-Captain: Ajinkya Pawar.

TAM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Arpit Saroha, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar.

Raiders: Narender and Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Narender. | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

