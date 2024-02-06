TAM vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 108

The Tamil Thalaivas go up against the UP Yoddhas in Match 108 of PKL 10 on Tuesday, February 6, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The Thalaivas' stellar run of form was brought to a screeching halt by the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, who thrashed them 42-27, following which they also lost 30-42 to the Gujarat Giants. Back-to-back defeats could really hurt the team's morale, and the Thalaivas need to dig deep and deliver their best if they want to make the playoffs.

The UP Yoddhas finally got a win, and it was a convincing one against U Mumba. Despite yet another off-day for Pardeep Narwal, a stellar defensive performance led by Sumit as well as a collaborative raiding effort meant that they beat U Mumba 39-23.

However, the Patna Pirates' win against Jaipur yesterday officially knocked the UP Yoddhas out of contention for the playoffs. They'll look to make the most of their remaining games and potentially provide game time to some of their young talents.

TAM vs UP Match Details

Match: TAM vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 108

Date and Time: February 6, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu/Vishal Chahal, and M Abhishek.

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Mahipal, Gagana Gowda, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Harendra Kumar.

TAM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 108

Raider - Narender

Narender has been the in-form man for the Thalaivas, and after a scratchy first half of the season, he has really come to life in the second. The Yoddhas' defense has leaked plenty of points this season, and considering that Narender is ranked seventh among the top raiders, expect him to score a Super 10 in this one.

Defender - Sumit

The in-form Sumit has been the lone bright spark in a difficult season for the Yoddhas. The left corner has scored 14 tackle points in the last two matches and is in red-hot form. Irrespective of how the team fares, he can be backed to deliver a sizeable Dream11 haul.

All-Rounder - M Abishek

Himanshu getting substituted out early in the last match reduces his appeal as a Dream11 pick. That makes M Abishek a better option in this category, although Ashu Singh offers a differential alternative.

TAM vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sagar

Ajinkya Pawar/Narender

Guman Singh/Sahil Gulia

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 108

Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Sumit, M Abishek, and Narender.

TAM vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Despite the Thalaivas' successive defeats and the Yoddhas' recent win, the former should enter this match as firm favorites, primarily because it means so much more to them. The Yoddhas may play with newfound freedom, but they're also more likely to experiment with their lineups, and it does make it more likely they suffer a defeat.

Sumit is a really strong option to back from the Yoddhas. Other than him, though, there isn't any other particularly bankable Dream11 asset from the side, although Nitesh Kumar is an option.

Backing the three corner defenders Sahil Gulia, Sagar, and Sumit with captaincy could be a good strategy, with Narender also being a quality captaincy choice.

TAM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: M Abishek.

Raiders: Gagana Gowda, Ajinkya Pawar, and Narender.

Captain: Sumit. I Vice-captain: Sagar.

TAM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: M Abishek.

Raiders: Narender and Mahipal.

Captain: Sahil Gulia. I Vice-captain: Narender.