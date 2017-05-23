Tamil Nadu team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

Tamil Nadu were first to fill up their maximum quota of 25 players.

Ajay Thakur will lead a set of young and talented players for Team Tamil Nadu

After a slow first day and an action-packed second day of Pro Kabaddi 2017 auction, the new yet-to-be-named team from Tamil Nadu seem to have built a pretty competitive squad. The Sachin Tendulkar-co-owned team went about their business in quick time as they were the first team to complete their squad.

Picking up Ajay Thakur as their priority pick was a very smart move on the part of the owners and they followed it up with some shrewd business throughout the two days of the auction.

Thakur, who was the star of the Indian team at the Kabaddi World Cup last year, has more than 14 years of experience under his belt. The veteran was the number one raider at the World Cup and he could go on to inspire his new team to glory in their very first season.

Tamil Nadu’s most expensive pick was Amit Hooda, the former player of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. On Day One of the auction, a huge bidding war had ensued for the defender as most of the teams were interested in having him in their team.

e had been the star player who emerged during the last season and it was no surprise that he attracted that kind of interest. In the end, the 21-year-old was acquired by Tamil Nadu for a price of Rs 63 lakh.

Defender Anil Kumar, who was picked for Rs 25.50 lakh, will also be a key player in the setup. Another exciting defender, C. Arun, who had turned out for Bengal Warriors last season, was bought on the second day of the auction for Rs 33 lakh.

Overall, it seems like they have got the right mix of experience and youth in their team and the right balance as well. It will be interesting to see how they perform in their debut season in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Key Transfers:

- Ajay Thakur

- Amit Hooda

Here is the full squad of Team Tamil Nadu:

Sl. No. Player Name Position 1. Ajay Thakur Raider 2. Bhavani Rajput Raider 3. Dong Geon Lee Raider 4. K. Prapanjan Raider 5. M. Thivakaran Raider 6. Sombir Raider 7. Vineet Sharma Raider 8. Waleed Al Hasani Raider 9. Amit Hooda Defender 10. Anil Kumar Defender 11. C. Arun Defender 12. Anil Kumar Defender 13. Mugilan Defender 14. Rajesh Defender 15. Sanket Chavan Defender 16. T. Prabhakaran Defender 17. Vijay Kumar Defender 18. Vijin Thangadurai Defender 19. Chan Sik Park All-rounder 20. Prathap All-rounder 21. Sujit Maharana All-rounder 22. Sarang Arun Deshmukh Raider 23. Darshan J. Defender 24. Ananthkumar All-rounder 25. Tushar Patil Raider

