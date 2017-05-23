Tamil Nadu team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5
Tamil Nadu were first to fill up their maximum quota of 25 players.
After a slow first day and an action-packed second day of Pro Kabaddi 2017 auction, the new yet-to-be-named team from Tamil Nadu seem to have built a pretty competitive squad. The Sachin Tendulkar-co-owned team went about their business in quick time as they were the first team to complete their squad.
Picking up Ajay Thakur as their priority pick was a very smart move on the part of the owners and they followed it up with some shrewd business throughout the two days of the auction.
Thakur, who was the star of the Indian team at the Kabaddi World Cup last year, has more than 14 years of experience under his belt. The veteran was the number one raider at the World Cup and he could go on to inspire his new team to glory in their very first season.
Tamil Nadu’s most expensive pick was Amit Hooda, the former player of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. On Day One of the auction, a huge bidding war had ensued for the defender as most of the teams were interested in having him in their team.
e had been the star player who emerged during the last season and it was no surprise that he attracted that kind of interest. In the end, the 21-year-old was acquired by Tamil Nadu for a price of Rs 63 lakh.
Defender Anil Kumar, who was picked for Rs 25.50 lakh, will also be a key player in the setup. Another exciting defender, C. Arun, who had turned out for Bengal Warriors last season, was bought on the second day of the auction for Rs 33 lakh.
Overall, it seems like they have got the right mix of experience and youth in their team and the right balance as well. It will be interesting to see how they perform in their debut season in the Pro Kabaddi League.
Key Transfers:
- Ajay Thakur
- Amit Hooda
Here is the full squad of Team Tamil Nadu:
|Sl. No.
|Player Name
|Position
|1.
|Ajay Thakur
|Raider
|2.
|Bhavani Rajput
|Raider
|3.
|Dong Geon Lee
|Raider
|4.
|K. Prapanjan
|Raider
|5.
|M. Thivakaran
|Raider
|6.
|Sombir
|Raider
|7.
|Vineet Sharma
|Raider
|8.
|Waleed Al Hasani
|Raider
|9.
|Amit Hooda
|Defender
|10.
|Anil Kumar
|Defender
|11.
|C. Arun
|Defender
|12.
|Anil Kumar
|Defender
|13.
|Mugilan
|Defender
|14.
|Rajesh
|Defender
|15.
|Sanket Chavan
|Defender
|16.
|T. Prabhakaran
|Defender
|17.
|Vijay Kumar
|Defender
|18.
|Vijin Thangadurai
|Defender
|19.
|Chan Sik Park
|All-rounder
|20.
|Prathap
|All-rounder
|21.
|Sujit Maharana
|All-rounder
|22.
|Sarang Arun Deshmukh
|Raider
|23.
|Darshan J.
|Defender
|24.
|Ananthkumar
|All-rounder
|25.
|Tushar Patil
|Raider
