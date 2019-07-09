Tamil Thalaivas: PKL 2019 - Complete time-table with venue details and match timings

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 59 // 09 Jul 2019, 09:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tamil Thalaivas will look to improve upon their dismal performances of the past.

After consecutive seasons of finishing in the bottom half of the table, the Tamil Thalaivas have managed to form a strong side that can take them all the way in Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Thalaivas' campaign in the past seasons, much like the Patna Pirates, had to face two major challenges - absence of a consistent secondary raider to Ajay Thakur and a well-balanced defense.

This time around, they have tried to create an all-round side with adequate manpower in all departments of the game. Their signing of Rahul Chaudhari was one of the most talked about acquisitions post the auction. The further signings of Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh, Milad Sheibak and Shabeer Bapu has strengthened their side.

Their defense looks quite settled and menacing with Mohit Chhillar as the right corner, Ran Singh as the left corner, and Manjeet Chhillar as the left cover defender. It is still unsure as to who coach E. Bhaskaran will give a chance at the right cover position - Ajeet, M. Abhishek or Ponparthiban Subramanian, but nonetheless, the Thalaivas' defense would surely be a handful for opposition raiders.

The Thalaivas and the U.P. Yoddha were involved in a fierce bidding war on Day 2 of the 2019 auction for a lesser-known cover defender, Ajeet. His final price of ₹32 lakh from a base price of ₹10 lakh has made him a player to watch out for in the upcoming season and he could play a critical part in the Thalaivas' defensive setup in the absence of last season's covers C. Arun and Darshan J.

The Thalaivas open their campaign of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on 21st July, Sunday at 8:30 PM IST against the home side Telugu Titans in a South-India derby at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The home leg of the Thalaivas is scheduled during the period between 17th August and 23rd August at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas' schedule for PKL 2019

Also Read: PKL 2019 - Strongest Playing 7 for the Tamil Thalaivas