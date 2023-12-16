TEL vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 16, 2023

Telugu Titans will face Dabang Delhi K.C. in the 26th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Saturday at 9 PM IST.

Telugu Titans experienced their fourth consecutive defeat in the southern derby against Tamil Thalaivas, with the final score of 36-38. Robin Chaudhary and Pawan Sehrawat contributed seven raid points each, while Milad Jabbari executed four successful tackles for the Titans.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C faced their second loss of the season against Haryana Steelers, ending with a close score of 33-35. Despite dominating the first half with a 21-17 lead, Delhi couldn't maintain their advantage as the Steelers staged a comeback in the latter half with a score of 12-18.

The Telugu Titans find themselves at the bottom of the table after suffering four consecutive losses. On the other hand, the Dabang Delhi K.C., currently in 10th place, are determined to secure their second victory and climb higher in the standings.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs DEL Dream11 match.

#3 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Ashu Malik in action against Haryana Steelers (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik has been an important all-rounder for Dabang Delhi K.C. He has played three games and claimed 21 raid points from 19 successful raids. However, he is yet to score his first Super 10 this season but has two tackle points to his name.

Overall, with a 50% strike rate, Ashu will be an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain for your TEL vs DEL Dream11 team.

#2 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 14.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action (Credits: PK)L

Pawan Sehrawat, the “Hi-Flyer,” missed his Super 10 by three points in the last game. However, he has claimed three Super 10s in previous games. He has earned 39 raid points from 30 successful raids, including one Super raid.

Overall, with a 52% raid strike rate, Pawan stands as one of the prime choices for the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Naveen Kumar (DEL) - 16.0 credits

Naveen Kumar in action (Credits: PKL)

Naveen Kumar is indubitably the best option as the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs DEL Dream11 team. His outstanding form is evident, securing back-to-back Super 10s in all three games. Impressively, he maintains an average of 14 raid points in just three matches.

The Naveen Express has been the strike raider for Dabang Delhi K.C., amassing 42 raid points from 33 successful raids, including one Super raid.

