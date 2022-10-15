TEL vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 20

The Telugu Titans square off against the defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in the 20th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, October 15, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides head into this game with wins under their belt. The Titans bounced back strongly after back-to-back defeats against the Patna Pirates, beating them 30-21 courtesy of a solid defensive showing and an inspired outing from Monu Goyat.

Meanwhile, it wasn't a cruise to victory for Dabang Delhi against UP Yoddha as Surender Gill's 21-point haul saw the Yoddhas lose by a narrow two points. Sandeep Dhull's poor start to the season continued, and he'll look to have a good game against the Titans.

TEL vs DEL Match Details

The Titans and Dabang Delhi will lock horns in the second match of a tripleheader at 08.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TEL vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: W L L

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W W W

TEL vs DEL Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, and Monu Goyat.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

Vijay Malik should miss out on this game too.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 20

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi's title defense has been nothing short of impeccable raiding from their captain Naveen Kumar. He will look to have a good outing against Telugu Titans.

Defender - Vishal Lather

Visual Lather was a very smart acquisition by Dabang Delhi at the auction. Vishal is another player who has made a strong start to the season. He has scored 11 tackle points in only three matches.

All-Rounder - Monu Goyat

As the Telugu Titans were searching for their first win of the season, Monu Goyat stepped up and delivered for his side. Monu picked up nine raid points and one tackle point.

TEL vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is the best captaincy option for this game, considering how the alternatives look.

Krishan Dhull

Krishan Dhull has been Delhi's best defender in the games played so far. The right corner has scored 14 points in the first three matches and looks set to carry on in the same vein.

5 Must-Picks for TEL vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 20

Player Name Naveen Kumar Krishan Dhull Monu Goyat Sandeep Dhull Surjeet Singh

TEL vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

I'm leaning towards another Delhi win in this match despite the Titan's more improved showing last time out. Continue backing Naveen Kumar with the captain's armband.

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Desai, and Manjeet-II.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Lather, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

