Telugu Titans will cross swords with Dabang Delhi KC in the 26th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 16, Saturday.
Telugu Titans, under the guidance of Pawan Sehrawat, are having a disastrous season. They are yet to win a game, having played four encounters, and are carrying the wooden spoon with just two points.
Their journey in this edition started with a 32-38 defeat over Gujarat Giants. Later, they suffered a heavy loss over Patna Pirates by 28-50. Their losing streak continued over UP Yoddhas (33-48) and Tamil Thalaivas (36-38). They would be hitting the drawing board and looking to turn the tables in the forthcoming games.
Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar-led Dabang Delhi KC have won just one game in three games, losing two contests. They are currently holding the 11th position in the standings with six points.
They started their campaign with a defeat over Tamil Thalaivas by 31-42. However, they staged a strong comeback, defeating Bengaluru Bulls (38-31). In their third game, they suffered a defeat over Haryana Steelers (33-35) and hence would be hoping to get back to winning ways.
TEL vs DEL Match Details
Match: TEL vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 26
Date and Time: December 16, 2023; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
TEL vs DEL Probable Playing 7s
Telugu Titans
Pawan Sehrawat (c), Milad Jabbari, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Mohit, S Sanjeevi
Dabang Delhi KC
Naveen Kumar (c), Mohit, Himmat Antil, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj
TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 26
Raider - Naveen Kumar
Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar is among the top five raiders in this edition, with 33 successful raids from three games. Moreover, he has racked up three Super 10s with one Super Raid.
With 42 raid points at 56% of successful raids, Naveen Kumar is the best raider to have as a skipper in your fantasy XI. The Delhi side will rely heavily on Naveen to turn the team’s tide.
Defender - Mohit
Telugu Titans defender Mohit is their best player with defense in this campaign, racking up seven successful tackles in just two encounters. We can expect him to strengthen the Titans’ defense in this game, making him a top pick.
All-Rounder - Ashu Malik
Another raider and all-rounder to keep an eye on is Ashu Malik. He has so far bagged 21 raid points from 42 attempts with seven raid points per match. Moreover, he has a total of five tackle points, making him the perfect all-round choice to have in your XI.
TEL vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Naveen Kumar
Pawan Sherawat
Five Must-Picks for TEL vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 26
Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Ashu Malik, Mohit Rathee, Milad Jabbari
TEL vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Dabang Delhi KC will start this clash as strong favorites and it would be highly advisable to have more of their players in your fantasy XI.
However, Telugu Titans star raider Pawan Sherawat is expected to stun the opposition’s defense and he can be picked as a vice-captain in mega leagues and grand leagues.
TEL vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Milad Jabbari, Mohit Rathee, Yogesh
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, S Sanjeevi
Raiders: Pawan Sherawat, Naveen Kumar
Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Pawan Sherawat
TEL vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Milad Jabbari, Mohit Rathee
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Himmat Antil
Raiders: Pawan Sherawat, Naveen Kumar
Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik