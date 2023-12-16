Telugu Titans will cross swords with Dabang Delhi KC in the 26th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 16, Saturday.

Telugu Titans, under the guidance of Pawan Sehrawat, are having a disastrous season. They are yet to win a game, having played four encounters, and are carrying the wooden spoon with just two points.

Their journey in this edition started with a 32-38 defeat over Gujarat Giants. Later, they suffered a heavy loss over Patna Pirates by 28-50. Their losing streak continued over UP Yoddhas (33-48) and Tamil Thalaivas (36-38). They would be hitting the drawing board and looking to turn the tables in the forthcoming games.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar-led Dabang Delhi KC have won just one game in three games, losing two contests. They are currently holding the 11th position in the standings with six points.

They started their campaign with a defeat over Tamil Thalaivas by 31-42. However, they staged a strong comeback, defeating Bengaluru Bulls (38-31). In their third game, they suffered a defeat over Haryana Steelers (33-35) and hence would be hoping to get back to winning ways.

TEL vs DEL Match Details

Match: TEL vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 26

Date and Time: December 16, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TEL vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (c), Milad Jabbari, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Mohit, S Sanjeevi

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar (c), Mohit, Himmat Antil, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 26

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar is among the top five raiders in this edition, with 33 successful raids from three games. Moreover, he has racked up three Super 10s with one Super Raid.

With 42 raid points at 56% of successful raids, Naveen Kumar is the best raider to have as a skipper in your fantasy XI. The Delhi side will rely heavily on Naveen to turn the team’s tide.

Defender - Mohit

Telugu Titans defender Mohit is their best player with defense in this campaign, racking up seven successful tackles in just two encounters. We can expect him to strengthen the Titans’ defense in this game, making him a top pick.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Another raider and all-rounder to keep an eye on is Ashu Malik. He has so far bagged 21 raid points from 42 attempts with seven raid points per match. Moreover, he has a total of five tackle points, making him the perfect all-round choice to have in your XI.

TEL vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Ashu Malik

Pawan Sherawat

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 26

Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Ashu Malik, Mohit Rathee, Milad Jabbari

TEL vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi KC will start this clash as strong favorites and it would be highly advisable to have more of their players in your fantasy XI.

However, Telugu Titans star raider Pawan Sherawat is expected to stun the opposition’s defense and he can be picked as a vice-captain in mega leagues and grand leagues.

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Milad Jabbari, Mohit Rathee, Yogesh

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, S Sanjeevi

Raiders: Pawan Sherawat, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Pawan Sherawat

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Milad Jabbari, Mohit Rathee

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Himmat Antil

Raiders: Pawan Sherawat, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik