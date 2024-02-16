TEL vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 16, 2024

Telugu Titans (TEL) will face Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) in the second Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Tau Devilal indoor stadium, on Friday, February 16.

Telugu Titans lost their previous game against the Patna Pirates (36-38). Captain Pawan Sehrawat scored 16 raid points and completed his 11th Super-10. Ankit Jaglan was the top defender with a High-5.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming off a massive 67-30 win over UP Yoddhas. Arjun Deshwal displayed his season-best performance with 20 raid points while substitute Abhijeet Malik scored nine raid points. Ankush shined in the defense with seven tackle points while captain Sunil Kumar also earned a High-5.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action against the Panthers (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat claimed his 11th Super-10 in the previous encounter. With 171 raid points from 133 successful raids, he is ranked fourth in the most raid points leaderboard. Pawan had scored a Super-10 and also executed two successful tackles against the Panthers in the reverse game.

Given his notable records, the “High-Flyer” will be a smart option for the captain/vice-captain position in your TEL vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#2 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankush (right) with Ajith Kumar (image via PKL)

Ankush has been in excellent form, scoring 24 tackle points in the last four games with three High-5s. He bagged seven tackle points and earned his eighth High-5, the joint-most this season, in the last game against the Yoddhas. Ankush had executed three successful tackles during the reverse fixture against the Titans, making him a wise pick for the captain/vice-captain position in your TEL vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against Telugu Titans (image via PKL)

With 14 Super-10s, the highest this season, Arjun Deshwal is the best choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your TEL vs JAI Dream11 teams.

He is currently the second-highest in the most raid points leaderboard with 233 points. He scored his season-best performance (20 raid points) in the previous game against UP Yoddhas.

Arjun had also scored a Super-10 from 14 raid points against Telugu Titans during the reverse fixture at Jaipur.

