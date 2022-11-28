TEL vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 107

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 107 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight. The Pink Panthers are currently third in the points table. A win against the Titans will take them closer to a playoffs berth.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans have already been eliminated from the competition. They are 12th in the points table right now with 15 points from 18 matches. The Titans will look to entertain the home fans in Hyderabad with some top-quality raids and tackles.

Ahead of the clash between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans, here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

TEL vs JAI Match Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans will square off in the second game of today's double-header at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 107.

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans: L L W L L.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W W W L W.

TEL vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No official update on any injuries in the Telugu Titans squad.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Adarsh T, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

All squad members are available.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

TEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 107

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has earned 211 raid points so far in PKL 2022. He is the second raider on the Most Raid Points list.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush has executed the most number of successful tackles (58) in the PKL this season. It will be a big mistake to leave him out of the fantasy team.

All-Rounder - V Ajith Kumar

All-rounder V Ajith Kumar scored nine raid points in the last game. He has played the secondary raider's role to perfection for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

TEL vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 107

Player Name Ankush Arjun Deshwal V Ajith Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal Vishal Bhardwaj

TEL vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Siddharth Desai was not a part of the Telugu Titans squad in the last game. If he features in the playing seven tonight, he will be a top pick for the captaincy of the fantasy team.

TEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush.

TEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbhageri.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Adarsh T.

Captain: Ankush | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

