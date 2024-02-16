TEL vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 123

The Telugu Titans and the Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off in the 123rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Friday, February 16, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

The Titans put in one of their best performances this season against the Patna Pirates, but as has been the story throughout this campaign, they couldn't make the momentum sustain long enough to hold on to the lead, losing 36-38 in the end.

They did pretty well against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the reverse fixture, and with Jaipur potentially fielding a less-than-full-strength side on Friday, the Titans will eye a win here.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers have two more group-stage games left to go, and they will be eyeing a top-of-the-table finish ahead of the Puneri Paltan. They decimated the UP Yoddhas 67-30 in their last match, and they'll target a similar result against the Titans.

TEL vs JAI Match Details

Match: TEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 117

Date and Time: February 16, 2024; 9pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TEL vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Sanjeevi S/Omkar Patil, Ajit Pawar, Ankit Jaglan, Mohit Rathee, and Milad Jabbari.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Amirhossein Mohammad/ V Ajith Kumar, and Reza Mirbagheri.

TEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 123

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

This is pretty much a given at this point. If Arjun Deshwal starts, he's a must-have despite Pawan Sehrawat's impressive recent form.

Defender - Ankit Jaglan

Ankit Jaglan in the Titans' left corner was one of their best players against the Patna Pirates as he picked up an effortless High 5. If Jaipur rotates their side and field some inexperienced players, Ankit can continue performing in the same vein. In this match, he's one of the more dependable Dream11 choices from the Titans.

All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar

With Sunil Kumar having the best of seasons himself, he is the best Dream11 all-rounder pick for this match, especially given the lack of quality all-rounder picks from the Titans.

However, young Jaipur raiding all-rounders Abhijeet Malik and Amirhossein Mohammad could be potential alternatives for those looking for a differential.

TEL vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Pawan Sehrawat/Sunil Kumar

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 123

Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, and Ankit Jaglan.

TEL vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

If Jaipur field a somewhat full-strength team for this one, this should be a one-sided affair, but it's anyone's guess whether they will rest some of their senior players. Under the assumption that the likes of Ankush, Sunil Kumar, and Arjun Deshwal will start, nearly all of Jaipur's first-team regulars are must-haves.

For the Titans, Pawan Sehrawat has been in really good form in the last few games despite his team's sub-par results, and along with Ankit, he's a must-have.

TEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Ankit Jaglan.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-captain: Ankush.

TEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Milad Jabbari/Ankit, and Mohit Rathee.

All-Rounders: Amirhossein Mohammad and Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat

Captain: Ankush. I Vice-captain: Pawan Sehrawat.