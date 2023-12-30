TEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 30, 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL) will face U Mumba (MUM) in the 48th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday at 8 pm IST.

Telugu Titans are having a rough time in PKL10, having lost six out of seven games. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. Pawan Sehrawat is their top raider with 76 raid points, while Ajit Pawar has secured 16 tackles in defense.

On the other hand, U Mumba are coming off a three-game winning streak, including a recent 39-37 victory against Bengal Warriors. The team showcased an all-round performance with 20 raid points and 14 tackle points. Amimohammad Zafardanesh and Mahender Singh led the raiding and defensive departments, respectively.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Ajit Pawar (TEL) - 14.0 credits

Ajit Pawar (right) of Telugu Titans (Credits: PKL)

Ajit Pawar has been the prime defender for the Titans, scoring 16 tackle points from as many successful tackles. Unfortunately, he missed his second consecutive High 5 by just one tackle in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls. Additionally, he also has two raid points to his name.

Overall, Ajit has maintained a 55% tackle strike rate, making him a fine contender for the role of captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs MUM Dream11 teams.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh of U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been the strike raider of U Mumba this season. Accumulating a total of 54 raid points at an impressive average of nine, he has showcased his prowess on the mat.

Zafardanesh boasts a remarkable 57% raid strike rate and has clinched three Super 10s in six games, even securing one Super raid in the process. Considering these notable stats, he would indeed be a reliable choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs MUM Dream11 teams.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.0 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat is undoubtedly the best choice for the position of captain or vice-captain of your TEL vs MUM Dream11 teams. He has consistently excelled in the raiding department, claiming 76 raid points from 60 successful raids.

The “Hi-Flyer” grabbed his sixth Super 10 in the previous game against Bengaluru Bulls and will aim to add another to his tally in the upcoming match.

