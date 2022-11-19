TEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 88

The Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in Match 88 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday night. This match will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

U Mumba did not have the strongest squad heading into PKL 2022, but they have made excellent use of their resources and are fifth in the standings at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans had one of the most experienced squads heading into the competition. However, they are already out of the tournament, having won only one of their 15 matches so far.

U Mumba will start as the favorites to win tonight. Ahead of the clash between U Mumba and Telugu Titans, here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

TEL vs MUM Match Details

The two franchises will cross swords in the second match of the Triple Panga at 8.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 88

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans: L L L L L

U Mumba: L L W W L

TEL vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

All players of the Telugu Titans are fit and available for this match.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Siddharth Desai, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

Captain Surinder Singh has missed U Mumba's recent matches. He is probably injured.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Rinku HC and Mohit.

TEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 88

Raider - Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh showed glimpses of returning to form in the last match against the Bengal Warriors. He scored nine points for the Telugu Titans in that game.

Defender - Parvesh Bhainswal

The new captain of the Telugu Titans, Parvesh Bhainswal, scored a High 5 in the last game. He will be the defender to watch out for against U Mumba.

All-Rounder - Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Mohsen Maghoudlou has earned 147 Dream11 points so far this season. He could prove to be a differential pick.

TEL vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Guman Singh

Abhishek Singh

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 88

Player Name Abhishek Singh Guman Singh Mohsen Maghsoudlou Parvesh Bhainswal Rinku

TEL vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Telugu Titans' defense has struggled in almost every game of PKL 9. It would be a wise move to pick U Mumba's lead raider Guman Singh in the fantasy team.

TEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj and Rinku.

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai and Guman Singh.

Captain: Guman Singh | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

TEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Harendra Kumar and Rinku.

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Ashish and Guman Singh.

Captain: Guman Singh | Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh.

