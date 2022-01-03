TEL vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 31

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in Match 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Monday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Telugu Titans are placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi points table with a couple of losses and draws each. They are the only team that hasn't won a single game in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi league.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates have three wins and a loss from four encounters this season. They have 16 points against their name and will look to add more to their tally when they take on the Titans on Monday.

The Titans drew their previous encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls as both Pro Kabaddi teams scored 34 points each.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, walks into this encounter on the back of a convincing victory against the Bengal Warriors. They are enjoying a two-match unbeaten streak and are favorites to win this encounter.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Match 31st, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: January 3, 2021, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar, Surinder Singh, Manish, Rakesh, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Adarsh T.

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashant Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sunil, C Sajin C, Sandeep Kandola, Suridner Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat

Captain: Monu Goyat; Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sunil, C Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sachin Tanwar, Ankit Beniwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai

Captain: Sunil; Vice-Captain: C Sajin C.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar