TEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 6, 2023

Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates are set to lock horns in the eighth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday..

Telugu suffered a setback in the opening match of the season against Gujarat Giants, losing 32-38. Although they initially took the lead with a score of 16-14 in the first half, the Giants made a strong comeback. They secured 24 points in the second half and handed the Pawan Sehrawat-led Titans their first defeat.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates had a challenging season in the previous Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) edition, finishing in the 10th position on the points table. It was a disappointing performance with only eight wins, 11 losses, and three draws.

Bolstered by key players like Sachin Tanwar, Manjeet, and Neeraj Kumar, the Pirates are determined to kick off their campaign with a strong start.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Manjeet Dahiya (PAT) - 14.0 credits

Manjeet Dahiya in Harayna Steelers during PKL 2022 (credits: IG/manjeet dahiya)

Manjeet emerged as the top raider for Haryana Steelers in the 2022 PKL season, securing 149 raid points. His remarkable records included 117 successful raids, six Super 10s, and three Super raids.

In the broader context of PKL history, Manjeet stands among the top 20 raiders in terms of overall raid points.

With a career boasting 13 Super raids and 17 Super 10s across 86 matches, he will be a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar of Patna Pirates (Credits: IG / Sachin Tanwar)

Sachin Tanwar showcased his prowess as Patna Pirates' top raider in the previous season, earning the title of the top Do-or-Die raider with 67 raid points. In 20 matches, he accumulated a total of 176 raid points, which included 145 successful raids, eight Super 10s, and four Super raids.

Beyond his raiding skills, Tanwar has proven to be a valuable defender with 41 tackle points in his 106 career matches, including five Super tackles.

The raider-cum-defender brings a well-rounded performance to the table, making him a strong contender for the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs PAT Dream11 team

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 16.0 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in the first game against Gujarat Giants (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat made a stellar start to the 2023 season with a Super 10 in the opening match against Gujarat Giants. With 10 successful raids out of 21 attempts, he accumulated an impressive 11 points and even contributed to a Super tackle.

Given his exceptional performance, there's no doubt that the "Hi-flying" Pawan is an ideal pick for the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs PAT Dream11 team.