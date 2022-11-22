TEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95

Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will face off in the 95th game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday (November 22) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans ended their long winless streak by stunning U Mumba 32-26 in front of their home fans. An all-round defensive effort backed by a decent raiding effort was enough for them to pick up only their second win of the season. Coincidentally, their other win came in the reverse fixture against the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Pirates are winless in their last three games. Despite Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's record-breaking 16 tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC, Patna ended up on the losing side in Sachin Tanwar's absence.

While a win should take them back into the top half, they will be wary of dropping points.

TEL vs PAT Match Details

Both teams lock horns in the second game of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95

Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TEL vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: W L L L L

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L D L W W

TEL vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Prince D, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar/Anuj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar(C), Manish, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95

Raider - Siddharth Desai

While Sachin should be the go-to raider if he starts, an in-form Siddharth Desai is also a force to reckon with. He has 127 raid points in 13 games and has a good chance of adding to that tally against the Pirates.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

After his monster haul in the last game, Chiyaneh should be in your fantasy team.

All-Rounder - Monu

Monu looks the better pick over Mohsen Maghsoudlou in the all-rounder category.

TEL vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Siddharth Desai

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95

Player Name Parvesh Bhainswal Siddharth Desai Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Monu Sunil

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Don't ignore Sachin Tanwar if he returns to the starting lineup for the Pirates, considering his potentially high ownership. Back Siddharth Desai with the captaincy, with the Titans playing at home.

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar

All-Rounders: Monu

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Siddharth Desai | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil, Ankit,Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

All-Rounders: Monu

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

