TEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95

Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will face off in the 95th game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday (November 22) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
The Titans ended their long winless streak by stunning U Mumba 32-26 in front of their home fans. An all-round defensive effort backed by a decent raiding effort was enough for them to pick up only their second win of the season. Coincidentally, their other win came in the reverse fixture against the Pirates.
Meanwhile, Pirates are winless in their last three games. Despite Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's record-breaking 16 tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC, Patna ended up on the losing side in Sachin Tanwar's absence.
While a win should take them back into the top half, they will be wary of dropping points.
TEL vs PAT Match Details
Both teams lock horns in the second game of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95
Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
TEL vs PAT Recent Form Guide
Telugu Titans Form Guide: W L L L L
Patna Pirates Form Guide: L D L W W
TEL vs PAT Probable Playing 7s
Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update
No major injury concerns
Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7
Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Prince D, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh
Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update
No major injury concerns
Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7
Sachin Tanwar/Anuj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar(C), Manish, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95
Raider - Siddharth Desai
While Sachin should be the go-to raider if he starts, an in-form Siddharth Desai is also a force to reckon with. He has 127 raid points in 13 games and has a good chance of adding to that tally against the Pirates.
Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
After his monster haul in the last game, Chiyaneh should be in your fantasy team.
All-Rounder - Monu
Monu looks the better pick over Mohsen Maghsoudlou in the all-rounder category.
TEL vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Siddharth Desai
Five Must-Picks for TEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
Don't ignore Sachin Tanwar if he returns to the starting lineup for the Pirates, considering his potentially high ownership. Back Siddharth Desai with the captaincy, with the Titans playing at home.
TEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League
Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar
All-Rounders: Monu
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai
Captain: Siddharth Desai | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
TEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil, Ankit,Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
All-Rounders: Monu
Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Siddharth Desai
Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai