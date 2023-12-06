TEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 8

The Telugu Titans meet the Patna Pirates in the eighth game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, December 6, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The Titans featured in the curtain-raiser of PKL 10, but Pawan Sehrawat's side was undone by a Sonu Jaglan special, faltering in the second half after a spirited display in the first.

Pawan Sehrawat was the only starter who had a real impact on the game, with Sanjeevi coming on from the bench to do well defensively. They have quite a few youngsters vying for a few places in the starting 7, and they will want to identify their best lineup soon.

The Pirates play their first game of the season, and the focus will be on how their defence fares after losing their Iranian left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. Led by right cover Neeraj Kumar, the Pirates will rely on their raiding duo of Sachin Tanwar and Manjeet to deliver. How will the three-time champions start their PKL 10 campaign?

TEL vs PAT Match Details

Match: TEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: December 6, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TEL vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rajnish, Sanjeevi S, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Hamid Nader, Ajit Pawar/Shankar Gadai

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh Narwal, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 8

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat is the beating heart of this Titans team and was easily their best player against Gujarat. He's likely to put in the bulk of the raids and also fancies a tackle every now and then.

Defender - Neeraj Kumar

Neither side's defence has any player who consistently scored points in PKL 9, and the Titans' defence didn't really look promising against Gujarat. Historically, Neeraj Kumar has been a quality defender, and despite a sub-par last season, the Pirates captain is a good player to back.

All-Rounder - Hamid Nader

Hamid Nader is the only likely starter we know of going into this game, and as of now, it makes sense to go with him. The Pirates could have Sajin C and Ankit Jaglan starting, in which case, they could be decent picks too.

TEL vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pawan Sehrawat

Sachin Tanwar

Manjeet

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 8

Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull

TEL vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Pirates are an unknown commodity in defence, and it's almost a given that three raiders are a must for this game. Pawan, Manjeet and Sachin are near must-haves, but you could take a punt on Rajnish over one of the Patna raiders (preferably Manjeet) in H2H contests.

In defence, Neeraj Kumar and Krishan Dhull are safe picks, and so is Parvesh Bhainswal. When it comes to captaincy, there's simply no one but Pawan Sehrawat, not even Sachin or Manjeet.

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Neeraj Kumar, Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Hamid Nader

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat I Vice-Captain: Manjeet

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Neeraj Kumar, Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Ankit/Sajin Chandrashekar

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat I Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar