TEL vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 1, 2024

Telugu Titans (TEL) will face Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the 51st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Monday at 8 pm IST.

Telugu Titans are having a disastrous campaign in PKL 10. Having lost seven out of eight games, they are languishing at the foot of the points table with eight points.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are entering this game after their fourth consecutive win against Patna Pirates (46-28). With six wins and one loss, Paltan are ranked second in the points table.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs PUN Dream11 match.

#3 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (behind) of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

With an impressive average of 3.57 tackles/match, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh stands among the top 10 defenders along with 25 tackle points from as many successful tackles. Additionally, he has also displayed his ability to raid, scoring eight raid points from 11 raids, including one Super raid.

Chiyaneh achieved his second High 5 in the previous game and will look forward to claiming another in the upcoming TEL vs PUN Dream11 match.

#2 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Goyat (left) of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat has been consistently performing for Paltan in both the raiding as well as the defensive units. He has claimed 52 raid points at an average of 7.43 and has maintained an impressive raid strike rate of 54 percent.

In addition, Mohit has also earned 12 tackle points from 10 successful tackles, including two Super tackles. Given his all-round performances, he will be a great choice for the role of captain or vice-captain in your TEL vs PUN Dream11 teams.

#1 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 14.5 credits

Aslam Inamdar (left) of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar has been a versatile all-rounder, serving as the captain of Puneri Paltan. His significant impact in both raiding and defense makes him a lethal force in the upcoming TEL vs PUN match.

Aslam has earned 42 raid points from 35 successful raids, including one Super raid and Super 10 each. Not only in the raiding, but he has also showcased efficiency in defense, securing 10 tackle points from eight successful tackles, including two Super tackles and a High 5.

