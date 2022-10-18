TEL vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 27

The Telugu Titans will take on the Puneri Paltan (TEL vs PUN) in Match 27 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, October 18. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Both sides come into this match on the back of contrasting results. While the Titans were beaten 46-26 by Dabang Delhi KC, the Paltan registered their first win of the season with a 30-28 victory over rivals U Mumba.

It was another tough outing for the Telugu Titans, with Vinay's Super 10 the only positive in another bleak showing from both their raiders and defenders. Meanwhile, the return of Fazel Atracheli and Esmaeil Nabibakhsh certainly seems to have bolstered the Paltan, who edged out U Mumba in a close encounter.

TEL vs DEL Match Details

The Titans and the Paltan will go head-to-head in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST on Tuesday. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 27.

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L W L L.

Puneri Paltan: W L L D.

TEL vs PUN Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Vijay Kumar, Adarsh T, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, and Monu Goyat.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram.

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 27

Raider - Aslam Inamdar

Young Aslam Inamdar has made a terrific start to the season. The third-highest point-scorer at the time of writing, he has 46 raid points to his name in four matches and looks set to add to that tally in his next match.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali is well set to secure his first High 5 of the season after putting in a solid show against U Mumba.

All-Rounder - Vinay Virender

With 23 raid points in four matches, Vinay Virender is the Titans' highest point-scorer of the season. While that isn't a good look for the side, it highlights Virender's increasing influence as a raider.

He could be a handy budget enabler who helps you get the more expensive players in your Dream11 side for this game.

TEL vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Aslam Inamdar.

Fazel Atrachali.

5 Must-Picks for TEL vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 27

Player Name Aslam Inamdar Fazel Atrachali Mohit Goyat Mohammad Nabibakhsh Surjeet Singh

TEL vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

After the return of Atracheli and Nabibakhsh, Pune look a more settled and stronger side, especially in comparison to the Titans. The Paltan will be confident of winning this match convincingly, so users should pick a Dream11 team that favors that outcome.

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Vijay Kumar.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Vinay Virender.

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

TEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Fazel Atrachali, and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Monu Goyat.

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

