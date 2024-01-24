TEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 24, 2024

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in the last match of the Hyderabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on January 24, Wednesday.

Telugu Titans lost their 15th game against Haryana Steelers (30-37) after a 49-32 win over UP Yoddhas. Prafull Zaware and Sanjeevi were their top raiders with six points each while Ajit Pawar claimed three tackle points.

Meanwhile, ranked 10th, Tamil Thalaivas secured their second consecutive win over Bengaluru Bulls (45-28) in the most recent game. Narender Kandola and Ajinkya Pawar claimed Super 10s while captain Sagar Rathee bagged a High-5.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Narender Kandola (TAM) - 14.0 credits

Narender Kandola (Image via PKL)

Narender Kandola has not been given many opportunities during this season to feature in the starting seven. However, he has made a fine impression with 100 raid points from 69 successful raids and five Super 10s, including one in the previous game.

Narender had scored nine raid points and one tackle point against Titans during the Bengaluru leg. He will look forward to grabbing another Super 10 in the upcoming TEL vs TAM Dream11 match.

#2 Sagar Rathee (TAM) - 14.5 credits

M Sudhakar with a back kick to Sagar (right) (Credits: PKL)

Sagar has been one of the prime defenders of PKL10 with 46 successful tackles, including four Super tackles, in his kitty. He has earned 50 tackle points and also claimed five High-5s in the last six games.

Sagar had executed two successful tackles against the Titans in the reverse fixture this season. He will be eager to put up a better show today and prove to be lethal in your TAM vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Himanshu and Sahil Gulia (right) of Tamil Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia is another Thalaivas defender who has been their star defender alongside Sagar. He has 50 tackle points in his tally from 46 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He has been phenomenal in the last four games, securing two High-5s.

Given his defensive prowess, Sahil will be the ultimate choice for the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs TAM Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Sahil Gulia Sagar 0 votes