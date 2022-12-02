TEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 116

Pro Kabaddi 2022 fans will witness a southern derby tomorrow evening (December 3) as Telugu Titans will clash with Tamil Thalaivas in Match 116. The Titans have been knocked out of the tournament but the Thalaivas are still alive in the race to the playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas are in the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table right now, having earned 56 points from 19 matches. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are 12th with only 15 points from 19 games. While the Titans cannot qualify for the next round, they can spoil the Thalaivas' party.

Ahead of this exciting clash, here are some Dream11 tips for the Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas match.

DEL vs PUN Match Details

The two teams will cross swords in the second game of Saturday's Triple Panga at 8:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 116.

Date and Time: December 3, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans: L W L L L.

Tamil Thalaivas: W W L W T.

TEL vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

Siddharth Desai missed the team's last few games because of an injury.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Adarsh T, Vijay Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Sagar did not participate in the team's last two matches.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha and Sahil Gulia.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 116

Raider - Narender

Narender is among the top raiders of PKL 2022. He is in top form as he scored 14 points in the last game.

Defender - Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj has slowly returned to form in PKL 2022. He scored four points against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous match.

All-Rounder - Himanshu

Himanshu has earned close to 700 Dream11 points this season. He will be the top pick in the all-rounders' category.

TEL vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Vishal Bhardwaj

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 116

Player Name Vishal Bhardwaj Narender Himanshu Sahil Gulia Parvesh Bhainswal

TEL vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Parvesh Bhainswal scored big in the last few matches. The Telugu Titans skipper will be a wildcard option for captaincy in your fantasy team.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj and M. Abishek.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Adarsh T and Narender.

Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal | Vice-Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Himanshu.

Raiders: Narender and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Narender | Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

