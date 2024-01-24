TEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 88

The Telugu Titans (TEL) and the Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) face off in the final match of the Hyderabad leg of PKL 10 on Wednesday, January 24, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The reverse fixture of this Southern derby finished 38-36 in favor of the Thalaivas, and the home fans will be hoping for another close game in this one.

The Titans rewarded their fans with a huge 49-32 win over the UP Yoddhas on Saturday. But the inconsistency in their performances showed when they were well beaten by the Haryana Steelers on Monday. Pawan Sehrawat was unable to make an impact on the raiding front, and Mohit and Sandeep too had an off-day in defense.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivas have registered back-to-back wins, and both of them have been by more than 15-point margins. The latest of the two wins was a 45-28 one over the Bengaluru Bulls. Both lead raiders Narender and Ajinkya Pawar scored Super 10s, with Sagar going for a High 5 and Sahil Gulia claiming four tackle points.

TEL vs TAM Match Details

Match: TEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 88

Date and Time: January 24, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Omkar Patil/Prafull Zaware, Sanjeevi S, Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, and Omkar R.

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu, and M Abhishek.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 88

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat just about edges Narender and Ajinkya Pawar out individually in the raiding department. But considering the form of the two teams and then the players, either of the two Thalaivas' raiders seems better captaincy options on paper over the Titans' captain.

Defender - Sagar

Against all the odds, the Thalaivas' captain Sagar has been one of the best defenders in the league, scoring 50 tackle points in only 13 games. Given the quality of the Titans' raiding lineup, one shouldn't be surprised if another High 5 is on the way.

All-Rounder - M Abishek

Between M Abishek, Ajit Pawar, and Sanjeevi S, there's little to separate the former two on points, with both defenders scoring 21 tackle points. Sanjeevi is clearly more of a utility pick who could be selected when one needs to free up funds.

Between Abishek and Ajit Pawar, the former seems the better pick purely because of his team being more likely to win the match, and hence, contribute more points through pushing all-outs.

TEL vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sagar

Sahil Gulia

Narender/Pawan Sehrawat

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 88

Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and Narender.

TEL vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Titans' topsy-turvy form in their home leg could see them produce another decent performance in the final game, but based on their current form, the Thalaivas should have an easy win. Their two corner defenders have been stupendous all season, and both of them are great captaincy options themselves, with Narender and Ajinkya Pawar also decent picks.

The Titans once again will need their defense to fire if they're to have any chance winning this match, and I wouldn't feel comfortable captaining any of their players unless it's in a Head-to-head contest.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Sagar, Mohit Rathee, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: M Abishek.

Raiders: Narender and Pawan Sehrawat

Captain: Sagar. I Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Sandeep Dhull, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Sanjeevi S.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar, and Narender

Captain: Sahil Gulia. I Vice-Captain: Narender.